Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Wiki Cat (WKC) on May 15, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WKC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading on May 15, 2023.

Wiki Cat is a deflationary meme token designed to create a NFT club, where users can hold, buy and sell unique NFTs on a peer-to-peer platform. It was initially created by Sir. Mapy to educate the SMC DAO on creating meme tokens. Its native token, WKC, will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 15, 2023, with the goal of expanding its global footprint and supporting the realization of its forward-thinking objectives.

Introducing Wiki Cat

The Wiki Cat community is robust, and its strength lies in the social consensus of shared value. Like Doge and Shiba Inu, Wiki Cat aims to establish a meme token ecosystem focusing on NFTs, leveraging its passionate community to achieve significant market value.

The news comes as a huge win for Wiki Cat's vibrant community of cat lovers and crypto enthusiasts, who have been eagerly anticipating the token's listing on top exchanges. With these exchange listings, Wiki Cat is set to gain even more exposure and liquidity, allowing its passionate community to trade the token more easily and efficiently than ever before.

A deep dive into its ecosystem which is built by SMC DAO has shown that Wiki Cat has built an incredibly engaged community of cat lovers and crypto enthusiasts, who have been drawn to the project's unique mission of combining two of the internet's most beloved phenomena: cats and cryptocurrency.

From memes and social media posts to NFTs and merchandise, Wiki Cat has become a hub for all things cat-related in the crypto space. And with the upcoming major exchange listings, the community is poised to grow even larger, with more opportunities for engagement and collaboration.

In a statement to the press, Wiki Cat's Creator, Sir Mapy expressed excitement about the upcoming exchange listings and the potential for growth and innovation that they represent. "We're thrilled to be partnering with these leading cryptocurrency exchanges to bring Wiki Cat to even more cat lovers and crypto enthusiasts around the world," they said. "Our vibrant community led by SMC DAO is what makes Wiki Cat so special, and we can't wait to see what the future holds for our project."

As the world of cryptocurrencies continues to evolve and expand, projects like Wiki Cat are leading the charge in creating new and exciting opportunities for meme engagement around cat culture and at the same time tackling one of the hardest challenges in crypto which is Education. And with its passionate community and upcoming exchange listings, Wiki Cat is sure to remain at the forefront of this exciting new frontier.

About WKC Token

WKC is a unique deflationary meme token with a 2% slippage, total supply of 1000T, 100% ownership renounced and Liquidity pool locked forever. 31% of WikiCat Tokens have been burnt so far. The goal of the project is to establish an NFT club (WikiCat Club), where users can hold, buy and sell unique NFTs on a p2p platform.

Based on BEP-20, WKC has a total supply of 1000 Trillion (i.e.1,000,000,000,000,000) tokens. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 9:00 UTC on May 15, 2023. Investors who are interested in Wiki Cat can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

