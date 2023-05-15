Das Instrument 3BY3 NL0010776944 BRUNEL INTL NV EO -,03 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023The instrument 3BY3 NL0010776944 BRUNEL INTL NV EO -,03 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023Das Instrument ACJ PTALT0AE0002 ALTRI SGPS NAM. EO-,125 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2023The instrument ACJ PTALT0AE0002 ALTRI SGPS NAM. EO-,125 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2023Das Instrument MVR SE0000273294 MEDIVIR AB B SK 10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2023The instrument MVR SE0000273294 MEDIVIR AB B SK 10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2023Das Instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023The instrument TM9 NO0010360019 NORAM DRILLING CO. NK 2 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023Das Instrument 0SEA AU0000050981 SEZZLE INC. CDIS/1/1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2023The instrument 0SEA AU0000050981 SEZZLE INC. CDIS/1/1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2023Das Instrument FKGD GB00BN0SMB92 CAPRICO.EN. LS-,016153846 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.05.2023The instrument FKGD GB00BN0SMB92 CAPRICO.EN. LS-,016153846 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.05.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.05.2023Das Instrument 6KP FR0000033243 IMMOBIL.DASSAULT INH. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.05.2023The instrument 6KP FR0000033243 IMMOBIL.DASSAULT INH. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 15.05.2023