The US Inflation Reduction Act includes a 10% bonus for solar power projects that use US-made content, and the Department of the Treasury has released long-awaited details on what this means.From pv magazine USA The US Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) have released detailed information about the domestic content bonus under the Inflation Reduction Act. Solar power projects that use domestic content are eligible for the full 30% tax credit can increase their tax credit by an additional 10%, to 40% in total, and 0.3 ¢/kWh for projects that use the Production Tax ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...