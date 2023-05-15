High Growth SaaS Business

MotorK Plc (AMS: MTRK) ("MotorK" or the "Group") announces that it has entered into advanced negotiations for the acquisition of GestionaleAuto.com ("the Company"), a leading automotive retail solutions provider that serves over 2,000 dealerships in Italy. MotorK and GestionaleAuto.com have both signed exclusive and binding agreements and are working towards a swift completion.

Founded in 2004, GestionaleAuto.com is a prominent software as a service ("SaaS") player in the Italian digital automotive retail market. The Company provides car dealers with a comprehensive suite of digital solutions focused on multi-publishing stock management, omnichannel digital showroom capability, and lead generation and follow-up.

ACQUISITION RATIONALE

The proposed acquisition of GestionaleAuto.com aligns with MotorK's M&A strategy to consolidate market share and strengthen its leadership position in Europe's digital automotive retail market. By acquiring GestionaleAuto.com, MotorK will be able to leverage its complementary strengths and expand its offerings to a larger customer base, unlocking new growth opportunities in one of its core markets.

Strengthening leadership : GestionaleAuto.com's strong brand presence and extensive customer base reinforce MotorK's position as a leading provider of automotive retail solutions in Europe.

: GestionaleAuto.com's strong brand presence and extensive customer base reinforce MotorK's position as a leading provider of automotive retail solutions in Europe. Access to new avenues of growth : The Company's complementary customer base provides MotorK with access to new customers and opportunities for growth. By penetrating the large, growing, and still largely underserved market of independent dealers, MotorK will expand its offerings to a wider audience.

: The Company's complementary customer base provides MotorK with access to new customers and opportunities for growth. By penetrating the large, growing, and still largely underserved market of independent dealers, MotorK will expand its offerings to a wider audience. Attractive revenue cross-sell opportunities: MotorK's digital platform can now be introduced to GestionaleAuto.com's enlarged customer base, driving additional recurring revenues for the Group.

Marco Marlia, Co-founder CEO of MotorK said: "We are delighted to welcome the GestionaleAuto.com team to the MotorK family. By adding its strong brand and excellent customers' relationships to the Group, we will enhance our leading European footprint and provide an additional platform for growth in one of our core markets. Together, we can introduce our innovative digital products to a wider network of dealerships and accelerate the growth of the enlarged business."

Stefano Filippone, founder CEO of GestionaleAuto.com said: "We're proud to join forces with MotorK, the leading European automotive retail solutions business, and excited about the prospect of offering MotorK's innovative new products to our loyal customer base. We look forward to working with the MotorK team to achieve our shared goals and take the business to new heights."

This press release may include forward-looking statements. Other than reported financial results and historical information, all statements included in this press release, including, without limitation, those regarding our financial position, business strategy and management plans and objectives for future operations, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets", "plans", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "anticipates", "estimates", "projects", "will", "may", "would", "could" or "should", or words or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, projections and key assumptions about future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond MotorK's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, the behavior of other market participants and the actions of governmental regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release and are subject to change without notice. Other than as required by applicable law or the applicable rules of any exchange on which our securities may be traded, we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release contains information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

ABOUT MOTORK PLC

MotorK (AMS: MTRK) is a leading software as a service ("SaaS") provider for the automotive retail industry in the EMEA region, with over 400 employees and eleven offices in eight countries (Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Portugal, Belgium, the UK and Israel). MotorK empowers car manufacturers and dealers to improve their customer experience through a broad suite of fully integrated digital products and services. MotorK provides its customers with an innovative combination of digital solutions, SaaS cloud products and the largest R&D department in the automotive digital sales and marketing industry in Europe. MotorK is a company registered in England and Wales. Registered office: 5th Floor One New Change, London, England, EC4M 9AF Company Registration: 9259000. For more information: www.motork.io or www.investors.motork.io.

