The Australian government has been urged to "look to the future" when establishing the parameters for a AUD 1 billion ($670 million) funding package that will offer low-cost finance to people to upgrade the energy efficiency of their homes with products such as solar panels.From pv magazine Australia More than 110,000 Australian households could soon have access to AUD 1 billion in low-interest loans to help make energy efficient upgrades to their homes as part of a new budget initiative, but the Master Electricians Australia (MEA) trade organization has called on the federal government to adopt ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...