The integration of MetrixLab's global research solutions with Toluna's industry-leading platform and global panel will empower clients with unparalleled insights capabilities.

Toluna, the leading global insights technology and panel provider, today announced it has entered an agreement to acquire MetrixLab, a renowned global leader in market research and insights from Macromill, Inc. With a closing date of June 1, this acquisition will create a one-of-a-kind organization that offers end-to-end market research capabilities, setting a new standard for delivering world-class insights and business impact.

Toluna is the leading provider of agile quantitative and qualitative research solutions, with offerings ranging from DIY to Hybrid to Full Service. The company has continually invested in innovative technology solutions and its global panel to conduct high-quality research at scale via its Toluna Start platform. The acquisition of MetrixLab will further bolster Toluna's global insights capabilities through the addition of cutting-edge solutions powered by scientific methodologies and human intelligence.

MetrixLab clients will continue to benefit from the innovative insights solutions they have always received, but now with the added value provided by Toluna's advanced technology platform, global panel, and global services group-enabling them to conduct the same, high-quality research, but faster than ever before and at larger scale.

Frédéric-Charles Petit, CEO of Toluna, said, "We're very excited to welcome MetrixLab and its talented team to Toluna, as well as to explore new opportunities in partnership with Macromill. This acquisition is a significant milestone in our mission to empower clients to make data-driven decisions with ease through a platform that unifies the latest technology and human expertise. By combining Toluna Start's cutting-edge research platform and high-quality global panels with MetrixLab's industry-leading suite of insights solutions, we will provide our clients with unparalleled research capabilities and simplify their insights approach by enabling them to work with a single partner. This combination demonstrates our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients and helping them achieve greater success for their businesses."

Thijs Elias, CEO of MetrixLab, added, "For over two decades, MetrixLab has helped brands across the globe drive business impact by blending evolving technology with passionate research experts. By joining with Toluna's industry-leading insights technology platform and global panel, we will be able to continue developing and delivering research programs for our partners, but faster and at larger scale."

Toluna is committed to delivering an end-to-end, client-centric insights platform by accelerating investment in innovative Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning capabilities that drive research excellence. This news marks Toluna's fifth acquisition deal since 2014, following shortly after the late-October 2022 acquisition and successful integration of GutCheck.

As part of this transaction, Macromill will take a minority equity stake in Toluna. Going forward, Toluna and Macromill will explore opportunities for global collaboration and partnership. Verlinvest will remain the largest shareholder in the newly combined entity.

Toru Sasaki, CEO of Macromill, stated, "Combining the strengths of both Toluna and MetrixLab will create one of the world's leading global insights firms. We are excited to pursue opportunities for global collaboration and generating synergies in our new partnership with Toluna."

Jefferies acted as financial advisor whilst Cooley LLP and Pinsent Masons LLP acted as legal advisers to Toluna. The official closing date is set for June 1.

About Toluna

Toluna empowers leading brands and agencies to conduct research without limits by unifying the best of technology, the best of research science, the best of global panel, and made-to-measure service to scale your business.

Toluna is powered by 2500 employees worldwide, delivering critical insights in over 90 markets to over half of the Fortune 500. Together, we strive to push the field of market research toward a better tomorrow.

About MetrixLab

MetrixLab is a fast-growing global market research and insights company that is challenging the status quo of insights. By blending evolving technology with passionate experts, MetrixLab helps global and local brands to drive more impact, and forges partnerships to drive sustainably equitable growth. From creative testing to brand tracking, and packaging to e-commerce optimization, MetrixLab's range of solution suites adapts to fit all types of budgets, timelines, and business needs.

MetrixLab is a proud partner to more than half of the world's top 100 brands.

About Macromill

Macromill is a rapidly growing global market research and digital marketing solutions provider. Macromill brings together the collective power of its specialist companies to provide innovative data and insights that drive clients' smarter decisions. Macromill's industry-leading digital research solutions deliver rapid and cost-effective solutions to the challenges businesses face today.

