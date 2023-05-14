WEST HARRISON, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NYSE American: SKYH, SKYH WS) ("SHG" or the "Company"), an aviation infrastructure company building the first nationwide network of Home-Basing Solutions for business aircraft, announced the release of its 2023 1st quarter Financial Results in Form 10-Q. Please see the following link to access the filing:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001823587/000143774923014229/ysac20230331_10q.htm

Highlights of the results and other recent events are:

Q1 2023 Revenues increased 179% as compared to Q1 2022 and 82% compared to Q4 2022

S,G&A expenses decreased 23% compared to Q1 2022

Strong liquidity and capital resources as of March 31, 2023, including cash, restricted cash, and US Treasury investments of over $165 million

Closed the Project Modification and recapitalization of wholly owned Sky Harbour Capital, with a significant increase in the already robust projected debt service coverage of the Series 2021 Bonds 1

New executed hangar tenant lease rents reach record mid-$40s per square foot

Houston, Nashville and Miami facilities are 94%, 64% and 67% leased, respectively, as of May 12, 2023. Full occupancy projected to be reached by end of Q3 2023.

On May 12, 2023, the Company exercised its option to acquire a controlling stake in Overflow LP, owner of Rapidbuilt Inc. ("RapidBuilt"), a Texas based manufacturer of pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMB). The Company previously executed a strategic supply agreement with RapidBuilt in July 2022 to guarantee production capacity and achieve optimum manufacturing margin for its hangar construction projects. With the closing of this acquisition, the Company believes that the vertical integration will enable it to deliver hangar buildings to each of the Company's development sites in shorter timeframes, reducing the overall construction cost and duration of each of its projects. The Company paid nominal consideration for its initial 51% equity stake and agreed to assume its senior loan obligations of approximately $10 million. This acquisition is intended to be accretive to SKYH through immediate projected construction and operational savings. The 8-K filing related to this closing may be found on the link below:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001823587/000143774923014241/ysac20230511_8k.htm

Tal Keinan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on the Q1 results and other recent events: "After operating its pilot campus in Houston for more than a year, Sky Harbour quickly grew to conducting full flight operations on three campuses, Nashville having opened in November 2022 and Miami in February 2023. As leasing nears completion, tenant feedback has been outstanding. Sky Harbour has taken a meaningful step forward in establishing its Home Basing Solution as the solution of choice for the country's top aircraft owners."

"The company's attention is now increasingly focused on expanding Sky Harbour's national footprint, continuing to refine Sky Harbour's already unmatched service offering, and maximizing the economies of scale afforded by the Sky Harbour model."

"As part of this effort, we are happy to welcome the RapidBuilt team into the Sky Harbour family. Vertical integration will produce considerable development cost advantages. More importantly, RapidBuilt brings the best engineering talent we have ever encountered in the Aviation PEMB and hangar-door spaces into the Sky Harbour prototyping process, yielding a constantly improving hangar, with outstanding quality consistency and a more efficient construction cycle."

Sky Harbour campuses are open and operating at Houston's Sugar Land Regional Airport ("SGR"), Nashville International Airport ("BNA") and Miami Opa-Locka Executive Airport ("OPF"). Sky Harbour is developing new campuses at Denver Centennial Airport ("APA") and Phoenix Deer Valley Airport ("DVT"), both of which are in construction, and Dallas Addison Airport ("ADS"), which is in permitting.

About Sky Harbour Group Corporation

Sky Harbour Group Corporation is an aviation infrastructure company developing the first nationwide network of Home-Basing Solutions for business aircraft. The company develops, leases and manages general aviation hangars across the United States. Sky Harbour's Home-Basing Solution aims to provide private and corporate customers with the best physical infrastructure in business aviation, coupled with dedicated service tailored to based aircraft, offering the shortest time to wheels-up in business aviation. To learn more, visit www.skyharbour.group.

Forward Looking Statements

1 Please see press release dated March 28, 2023 and related SEC filing.

