Norse-Mythology Animation Project Executive Produced By Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Jay Oliva

Academy Award®-nominated Xilam Animation (Paris:XIL), will serve as animation studio for the upcoming epic 2D animated action series Twilight of the Gods, created and executive produced by acclaimed director Zack Snyder, who also directs two episodes. Coming soon to Netflix, the Norse-mythology animated project is also executive produced by Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller, and produced by Zack and Deborah Snyder's production company The Stone Quarry. Additional details below.

Xilam's animation services on the animated series will include lay-out, colour BG, animation and compositing.

Marc du Pontavice, Founder and CEO at Xilam Animation said: "We're so proud to be working with the team at Stone Quarry, including iconic creator and director Zack Snyder. And we're also deeply grateful to Netflix for trusting us to bring his spectacular vision to life. We'll be utilising state of the art 2D animation across the series, which will include spectacular battles and special effects in the distinctive style that has characterised Zack's work throughout his illustrious career. This project also marks a significant step forward in our ambitions to bring our expertise into the world of adult action series for global audiences".

ABOUT

About Twilight of the Gods: The animated series brings Zack Snyder's daring and spectacular vision of ancient Norse mythology to life, and features the voices of Sylvia Hoeks, Stuart Martin, Pilou Asbaek, John Noble, Paterson Joseph, Rahul Kohli, Jamie Clayton, Kristopher Hivju, Peter Stormare, Jamie Chung, Lauren Cohan, and Corey Stroll, among others.

Created By: Zack Snyder, Jay Olivia, Eric Carrasco

Executive Producers: Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller and Jay Oliva

Directors: Zack Snyder, Jay Olivia

Producer: Eric Carrasco

About Xilam: Xilam is a leader in 2D animation having created and produced hit global series for kids, such as Oggy and the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko and Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life for Disney+. The studio has also recently been commissioned by Disney+ to produce The Doomies, a 22 x 22' horror comedy for teenagers, and is also behind the art house Academy Award®-nominated feature for adults "I Lost My Body."

