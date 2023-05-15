Swedish scientists have created a contract to help renewable energy producers and retailers to pay high imbalance costs. The new framework could boost clean energy profits by up to 4.8% and retail profits by more than 7%, claim the researchers. Researchers at Sweden's Luleå University of Technology have developed Flexcon, a contract-based power flexibility trading system between variable renewable energy producers (VREPs) and electricity retailers (RET). Flexcon aims to provide an alternative to the day-ahead market (DAM) and balancing market (BLM) for VREPs, who face penalties for system imbalances ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...