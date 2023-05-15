NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Security Collateral fee for Default Fund & Loss Sharing Pool accounts

As of 1st of June, 2023 Nasdaq Clearing will introduce Security Collateral Fee for Default Fund & Loss Sharing Pool accounts. The fee will be a flat fee of 10 BP for non-cash collateral to cover Default fund requirement. The newly calculated fees will be visible in the same Collateral Safekeeping Fee report, as currently used for non-cash collateral fee calculated on Margin Collateral accounts. Same fee account connected to house margin account will be used when invoicing. In case you prefer to be invoiced separately for Security collateral fee on Default Fund/Loss Sharing Pool accounts please reach out using below contacts before 25th of May, 2023. Fee list Current fee list with additional information can be found on Nasdaq Clearing's website. Updated fee list including Security Collateral Fee for Default Fund & Loss Sharing Pool accounts will be placed on Nasdaq's website no later than the 25th of May, 2023. For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing: Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nadaq.com