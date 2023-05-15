Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
15.05.2023 | 11:22
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Introduction of Security Collateral fee for Default Fund & Loss Sharing Pool accounts

As of 1st of June, 2023 Nasdaq Clearing will introduce Security Collateral Fee
for Default Fund & Loss Sharing Pool accounts. The fee will be a flat fee of 10
BP for non-cash collateral to cover Default fund requirement. 

The newly calculated fees will be visible in the same Collateral Safekeeping
Fee report, as currently used for non-cash collateral fee calculated on Margin
Collateral accounts. 

Same fee account connected to house margin account will be used when invoicing.
In case you prefer to be invoiced separately for Security collateral fee on
Default Fund/Loss Sharing Pool accounts please reach out using below contacts
before 25th of May, 2023. 

Fee list

Current fee list with additional information can be found on Nasdaq Clearing's
website. 

Updated fee list including Security Collateral Fee for Default Fund & Loss
Sharing Pool accounts will be placed on Nasdaq's website no later than the 25th
of May, 2023. 



For further information, please contact Nasdaq Clearing:

 Telephone +46 8 405 68 80 or clearing@nadaq.com
