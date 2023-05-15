Brandessence Market Research and Consulting Private Limited: Report Forecasts Promising Future for Alzheimer's Disease Market with New Therapeutic Approaches | Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alzheimer's disease is a devastating neurodegenerative disorder that affects millions of people worldwide. As the population ages, the incidence of Alzheimer's disease is expected to rise, creating a growing need for effective treatments. This presents a significant opportunity for the development of innovative therapies that can improve the lives of patients and their families, while also addressing a significant unmet medical need. With advances in our understanding of the underlying biology of disease, there has never been a better time to invest in Alzheimer's disease research and development.





Recently Brandessence Market Research has published a report on "Global Alzheimer's Disease Market Outlook (2022-2029) " The report provides valuable insights into the current state of the market and its future growth prospects. Some of the key highlights of the report include an analysis of the market drivers and challenges, an overview of the competitive landscape, and a detailed examination of the various treatment options and pipeline drugs. Overall, the report offers a valuable resource for industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on the growing opportunities in the Alzheimer's disease market.

Key Takeaways

The surge in the geriatric population base, rising awareness about this ailment, and advent of numerous treatment options are spurring market growth.

By healthcare facility, home healthcare segment is growing rapidly since it ensures reduced healthcare costs.

MEA is reckoned to register the fastest growth due to increased healthcare expenditure, favorable medical reimbursement policies, and technological advancements.

Alzheimer's disease is a neurological disorder that leads to memory loss and reduces the brain's ability to perform even simple tasks. It is predominantly caused by the irregular protein build-up inside and around the brain cells. Although it mostly affects older adults, but it rare cases it can also occur in individuals who are in their 30s or 40s.

Get Sample of Report@ https://brandessenceresearch.com/downloadSample/PostId/2597

Elaborating The Key Trends and Dynamics of This Industry

Surge in the geriatric population base, rising awareness about this ailment, and advent of numerous treatment options are primarily augmenting the outlook of this business vertical. Furthermore, rising R&D activities in the field, increasing related mortality rates, and technological advancements in the medical research sector are creating lucrative opportunities for this marketplace to prosper. Alongside, escalating demand for early disease diagnosis and treatment, rising popularity of home healthcare, along with the surging need for personalized therapeutics are adding momentum to the progression of this industry sphere.

Major Growth Drivers: Alzheimer's Disease

Surge in geriatric population- There is rapid surge in the volume of geriatric populace across the globe. It is worth noting that with age, individuals become highly prone to developing Alzheimer's disease, and with an increasing aging population, the number of people with the disease is expected to grow significantly. As per the statistics provided by the Alzheimer's Association there are currently 6.2 million Americans living with Alzheimer's disease, and this number is expected to reach 13.8 million by 2050.

Rising cognizance about this ailment- Increased awareness about Alzheimer's disease has led to greater recognition of the disease and more people seeking diagnosis and treatment. This increased awareness has also led to greater public and private investment in research and development for Alzheimer's disease, which is expected to drive growth in the market.

Challenges

Lack of effective treatment- There is no permanent cure for this disorder despite significant investment in research and development. The existing treatments can only provide temporary relief of symptoms. This lack of effective treatments can limit the market for Alzheimer's disease products and services, as patients and healthcare providers may be hesitant to invest in treatments with limited efficacy.

Alzheimer's Disease Competitive Landscape

The prominent players defining the competitive terrain of the Global Alzheimer's Disease Market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Novartis AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Ixico plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, Neurotrack Technologies, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Accera, Inc., and Cerveau Technologies Inc.

Segmental Assessment of Alzheimer's Disease Market

By stage of disease, the early- stage Alzheimer's disease segment is likely to garner significant returns over the estimated timeline of 2022-2029. This is due in part to increased awareness and screening efforts, which are leading to earlier diagnosis of the disease

Based on healthcare facilities, the home healthcare segment is poised to increase substantially over the forecast period owing to the high hospitalization costs and growing prevalence of the disease in the geriatric population base.

Get Methodology @ https://brandessenceresearch.com/requestMethodology/PostId/2597

Regional Analysis and landscape

Middle East and Africa Alzheimer's Disease market

MEA is expected to capture a substantial revenue share over the stipulated timeline of 2022-2029. Surging geriatric population, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, and increasing medical expenditure are primarily aiding the market expansion. Furthermore, growing awareness about this disease and elevating medical research activities are propelling the overall regional industry progression.

Europe Alzheimer's Disease market

Europe is projected to showcase an upward trend in this marketplace. This is due to the presence of favorable medical reimbursement scenario, rising healthcare spending, and surge in elderly populace. Also, the presence of prominent players and growing focus of governments to raise awareness about such disorders are adding traction to the development of this regional market.

Opportunities

Technological Advancements- Advances in technology have led to the development of new diagnostic tools and treatment options for Alzheimer's disease. For example, neuroimaging techniques such as MRI and PET scans can help diagnose Alzheimer's disease earlier and more accurately, and new drugs and therapies are being developed that may slow the progression of the disease. These technological advancements are expected to drive growth in the Alzheimer's disease market as new and more effective treatments become available.

Restraints

Lack of proper reimbursement in certain nations- The high cost of Alzheimer's disease treatments can be a barrier to access for patients, particularly those without insurance or with high deductible health plans. Even for patients with insurance, reimbursement policies may not cover the full cost of treatment, leading to high out-of-pocket expenses. This can limit the market for Alzheimer's disease treatments and impact patient outcomes.

Major Developments in Alzheimer's Disease market

Acquisitions

In March 2019, Biogen announced its acquisition of Nightstar Therapeutics, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on rare inherited retinal diseases. The deal is aimed at helping Biogen to expand its pipeline in the neurodegenerative disease space, including Alzheimer's disease.

In November 2020, Roche announced its acquisition of Promedior, a biotechnology company developing therapies for fibrotic diseases. The acquisition was seen as a way for Roche to expand its presence in the Alzheimer's disease market, as there is growing evidence that fibrosis may play a role in the progression of the disease.

Partnerships

In January 2020, Eli Lilly inked a partnership deal with AC Immune to develop tau-based therapies for Alzheimer's disease, which target the abnormal tau protein that accumulates in the brains of Alzheimer's disease patients.

Alzheimer's disease pipeline assessments:

Aducanumab: Developed by Biogen, this monoclonal antibody targets amyloid-beta plaques in the brain and is currently under review by the FDA for approval. Lecanemab: Also known as BAN2401, this monoclonal antibody targets both soluble and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta and is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. Donanemab: Developed by Eli Lilly, this monoclonal antibody targets a specific form of amyloid-beta and is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. BACE inhibitors: Several companies, including Merck and AstraZeneca, are developing beta-secretase (BACE) inhibitors that target the production of amyloid-beta in the brain. These drugs are currently in Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trials. Anti-tau therapies: Several companies, including AbbVie and Biogen, are developing drugs that target tau protein, which is also implicated in Alzheimer's disease. These drugs are currently in Phase 2 or Phase 3 clinical trials. GV-971: This drug, developed by Shanghai Green Valley Pharmaceuticals, is a multi-targeted intervention that is designed to improve cognition and reduce neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's patients. It is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. AL002: This monoclonal antibody, developed by Alector, targets the progranulin pathway, which is involved in inflammation and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease. It is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. Anavex 2-73: This drug, developed by Anavex Life Sciences, targets sigma-1 receptors and has shown promising results in improving cognitive function in early-stage Alzheimer's patients. It is currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. CNP520: This drug, developed by Novartis, is a BACE inhibitor that is being studied for its ability to prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease in at-risk individuals. It is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials. NPT088: This drug, developed by Neuraptive Therapeutics, is a small molecule that targets the receptor for advanced glycation end products (RAGE), which is involved in inflammation and neurodegeneration in Alzheimer's disease. It is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials.

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Threat of new entrants: The Alzheimer's disease market is highly regulated, with significant barriers to entry. Companies must invest heavily in research and development to bring new products to market and must navigate a complex regulatory environment. In addition, established players in the market have significant brand recognition and intellectual property protections, which can make it difficult for new entrants to compete effectively.

Bargaining power of suppliers: Suppliers in the Alzheimer's disease market, such as pharmaceutical manufacturers and diagnostic companies, have significant bargaining power due to their specialized expertise and proprietary technology. This can put pressure on buyers to accept higher prices and limit their negotiating power.

Bargaining power of buyers: Buyers in the Alzheimer's disease market, including patients, healthcare providers, and payers, have some bargaining power due to the high cost of treatments and services. However, patients and their families may be willing to pay high prices for effective treatments, and healthcare providers may have limited options for providing care to Alzheimer's disease patients, which can limit their bargaining power.

Threat of substitutes: There are currently no cures for Alzheimer's disease, and existing treatments have limited efficacy. However, there are a range of complementary therapies and alternative approaches that may be used alongside conventional treatments, such as cognitive stimulation therapy, exercise, and nutrition. This can limit the market for traditional pharmaceuticals and other medical treatments.

Intensity of competitive rivalry: The Alzheimer's disease market is highly competitive, with a large number of companies competing for market share. There are a range of treatment options available, including drugs, medical devices, and supportive services. Companies must invest heavily in research and development, marketing, and regulatory compliance to remain competitive. In addition, there is significant pressure on companies to keep prices low and demonstrate the value of their products and services in a crowded market.

On Special Requirement Alzheimer's Disease Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy , Spain , Sweden , Netherland, Turkey , Switzerland , Belgium , Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea , Japan , China , India , Australia , Philippines , Singapore , Malaysia , Thailand , Indonesia , Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt , South Africa , Rest Of MEA

Purchase Copy of Report @https://brandessenceresearch.com/Checkout?report_id=2597

Related Reports:

Cystic Fibrosis Therapeutics Market Forecast 2022-2029: Demand, Business Growth, Opportunity, Application, Cost, Sales, Service, End-Use, Size, Top Manufacturers Analysis - AbbVie Inc., Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis International AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated| Brandessence Market Research

Global Home Diagnostics Market Growth, Size, Opportunities, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2022 To 2029

Orthokeratology Lens Market Size, Share, Landscape, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, Current and Future Growth by 2029 | Bausch & Lomb Inc., Euclid Systems Corp., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

With 6.19% CAGR, Joint Reconstruction Market Size to Surpass USD 48.85 Billion by 2029 Says Brandessence Market Research

by 2029 Says Brandessence Market Research Ulcerative Colitis Treatment Market Size 2023, SWOAT Analysis and Forecast To 2029 | Pfizer, Eli Lilly and Company, GSK, MSD | Brandessence Market Research

Solid Tumor Market: Industry Trends & Outlook 2023 says Brandessence Market Research

Global Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging Market to Project with 28.4% CAGR by 2029, says Brandessence Market Research

Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Size Growing at 7.15% CAGR, Set to Reach USD 44.79 billion by 2029 says Brandessence Market Research

by 2029 says Brandessence Market Research Hip Replacement Implant Market Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook & Forecast 2029 | Brandessence Market Research

Subscriptions and Recurring Payment Market is Foreseen to Grow at CAGR of +10% by 2029, Says Brandessence Market Research

At CAGR of 14.9%, Game engine market is expected to reach ~$5.5 billion by 2025: Brandessence Market Research

by 2025: Brandessence Market Research Canned Tuna Market Size 2023, SWOAT Analysis and Forecast To 2029 | American Tuna, Bumble Bee Foods, Dongwon Industries, Thai Union Group | Brandessence Market Research

The Global Skin Care Product Market Expected to Grow by $180 Billion by 2026, According to Brandessence Market Research

by 2026, According to Brandessence Market Research Global Powder Coatings Market: An Overview of Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Exclusive Report by Brandessence Market Research

Global Beauty Supplements Market Value is Expected to Reach USD 4.6 Billion by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research

by 2028, says Brandessence Market Research Global Bioanalytical Services Market Size Expected to cross USD 2 Bn by 2028 says Brandessence Market Research

by 2028 says Brandessence Market Research Healthcare Specialty Enzymes Market to hit USD 6.84 billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research Global Polyclonal Antibodies Market to Project with +4% CAGR by 2029, says Brandessence Market Research

Craniomaxillofacial Devices Market is to Hit $ 2.44 Billion by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research

by 2027, says Brandessence Market Research At 7.25% CAGR, Cycle Apparel Market Size is expected to generate a revenue of USD 7.41 Bn by 2029, Globally: Brandessence Market Research

by 2029, Globally: Brandessence Market Research 3D Cell Culture Market is Growing & will Touch the CAGR of 17.1% by the Year 2029 -Read Full Report | Brandessence Market Research

Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

Brandessence Market Research publishes market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students. We have a delivery center in?Pune, India?and our sales office is in?London.

Follow Us:?Linkedin ?

M & A Advisory: Merger & Acquisition, and Capabilities

Blog:

What is Market Research?

What is Market Sizing? How to Measure Your TAM, SAM, and SOM

Contact:

Mr.?Vishal Sawant?

Email:?vishal@brandessenceresearch.com?

Email:?Sales@brandessenceresearch.com?

Corporate Sales:?+44-2038074155?

Asia Office:?+917447409162

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1392316/BEMR_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/report-forecasts-promising-future-for-alzheimers-disease-market-with-new-therapeutic-approaches--brandessence-market-research-301824408.html