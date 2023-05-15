EQS-Ad-hoc: Amundi Physical Metals plc / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Amundi Physical Metals plc
(« Issuer »)
Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")
AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")
Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law
Dublin, May 15, 2023
The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 12 may 2023.
The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).
Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.
End of Inside Information
