DJ Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

Amundi Physical Metals plc (GLDA) Amundi Physical Metals plc: Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus") 15-May-2023 / 12:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Amundi Physical Metals plc

(« Issuer »)

Release of the Base Prospectus (the "Prospectus")

AMUNDI PHYSICAL GOLD ETC (the "ETC")

Series of debt securities governed by Irish Law

Prospectus approved by the United Kingdom Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation

Dublin, May 15 2023

The Issuer announces that it has made available to the public the Prospectus of the ETC dated on 9 may 2023.

This prospectus is intended to the ETC Securities which are admitted trading on the regulated market of the London Stock Exchange plc or which are offered to the public in the United Kingdom (the "UK") (in compliance with the selling restrictions set out in the prospectus).

The Prospectus has been approved by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA"), under the UK Prospectus Regulation.

The Base Prospectus is available on the Amundi ETF website (www.amundietf.com).

Copies of the Base Prospectus request at the Issuer's registered office, Palmerston House 2nd Floor, Fenian Street, Dublin 2, Ireland.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0013416716 Category Code: PDI TIDM: GLDA LEI Code: 635400OKXTE2YQC92T76 Sequence No.: 243492 EQS News ID: 1632319 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632319&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)