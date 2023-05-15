"Made in China" Seen Again in Germany - HANNOVER MESSE Showcases Chinese High-Quality Products

Hannover, Germany--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Made-in-China.com's event, Amazing April, brought together many high-level Chinese suppliers to participate in the HANNOVER MESSE, and held a Selected Sourcing Connect (SSC) in Berlin. This is Made-in-China.com's second participation in a German exhibition after attending the ASIA PACIFIC SOURCING event in February this year. Made-in-China.com has also announced plans to participate in seven offline exhibitions to be held in Germany in 2023.

A Wuhan-based hydraulic tools company showing their products to attendees

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/165349_a07f2572846beac9_001full.jpg

At the booth organized by Made-in-China.com, many Chinese companies jointly exhibited nearly one hundred products, demonstrating the strength of "Made in China." Among them, the latest products and solutions in areas, such as intelligent manufacturing, energy conservation and environmental protection, new energy, and automation equipment, garnered significant attention.

Made-in-China.com, in partnership with Chinese and German business associations, organized Selected Sourcing Connect to promote opportunities.

On the afternoon of April 24th local time in Germany, Made-in-China.com, in partnership with the China Association of Trade in Services and the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany, held an offline Selected Sourcing Connect at the Berliner Congress Center, inviting more than 50 purchasing companies to meet and share their procurement needs. Weibing Liu, representative of the chairman of the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany, attended the conference. Guofeng Tian, Executive Deputy Secretary-General of the China Association of Trade in Services, and Lei Li, CEO of Made-in-China.com, delivered speeches via video link.

The Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany is the first authoritative organization at the federal level representing Chinese-funded enterprises in Germany, and is the first European chamber of commerce established by China. Weibing Liu stated that the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Germany will continue to provide a bridge for trade communication between the two countries' enterprises, and promote mutual innovation and win-win cooperation. Guofeng Tian stated that Sino-German economic and trade cooperation is close, and he is pleased to see Chinese enterprises come to Germany in different forms to showcase "Made in China" to international partners, enhance communication and integration between the two sides, and expand China's foreign trade "circle of friends."

Made-in-China.com's staff and German buyers at the SSC

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8457/165349_a07f2572846beac9_002full.jpg

During the Selected Sourcing Connect, suppliers from Made-in-China.com met with German buyers through on-site video links and achieved efficient communication and precise matching. The buyers were interested in various industries, such as solar energy, beauty and hairdressing, chemical and plastic products, food equipment, transportation, furniture, and kitchenware. More than 60 purchasing requirements were released during the event, with a total value of over ten million US dollars.

According to Made-in-China.com's "Multilingual Business Opportunities - Germany" publication, the total inquiry volume from German buyers on Made-in-China.com rose by 57.14% in 2022, compared to the previous year. The most popular industries were manufacturing and processing machinery, medical and health care, electrical and electronic products, transportation, industrial equipment and components. In the future, Chinese foreign trade enterprises will keep providing high-quality products to the German market. Made-in-China.com plans to organize Selected Sourcing Connect events in 18 countries this year and will continue to expand its service into other countries, such as Malaysia, Poland, Thailand, the UK, the Netherlands, etc., to meet the sourcing needs of various countries.

