The Maldives has initiated a 20 MW solar tender, with plans to distribute the capacity across 20 islands.The Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Technology of the Maldives has launched a tender for the deployment of 20 MW of PV across 20 islands. The government said that the solar projects will be supported by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and will be developed under a design, build, finance, own, operate, maintain and transfer basis. "This is the largest renewable energy tender launched by the country in terms of capacity and investments," it said in a statement. Interested developers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...