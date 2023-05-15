TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) ("Li-Cycle" or the "Company"), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery (LIB) resource recovery and the leading LIB recycler in North America, today announced financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Revenues from product sales and recycling services before fair market value adjustments were $7.7 million, which increased from $3.6 million in the same period of 2022. Total revenues were $3.6 million, compared with $8.0 million last year, and included an unfavorable non-cash fair market value metal pricing impact of $4.1 million, driven by a decline in cobalt and nickel prices, versus a benefit of $4.4 million in the prior year.

"As we indicated at the end of March, we continue to deliver on our strategic objectives and further Li-Cycle's position as a leading pure-play resource recovery player in the battery supply chain. In North America, our operational Spokes continue to demonstrate strong production results to provide the future feed to our Rochester Hub, which remains on track to commence commissioning in late 2023," said Ajay Kochhar, Li-Cycle's President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Consistent with our strategy, we are extending the modular approach deployed in North America to Europe. With three Spokes in development, supported by numerous commercial contracts, we are excited to proceed with the next step in our strategy of 'closing the loop'. Building on our strong partnership with Glencore, we plan to jointly study the feasibility of a European Hub that is expected to be the largest source of recycled battery-grade lithium, nickel, and cobalt in the continent. The development plan leverages Glencore's existing metallurgical site, at Portovesme, in Sardinia, Italy, to process up to 50,000 to 70,000 tonnes of black mass annually, or the equivalent of up to 600,000 electric vehicles."

Commercial Arrangements

On April 12, 2023, Li-Cycle and VinES, the largest battery manufacturer in Vietnam, signed a definitive agreement for a long-term recycling relationship. From 2024, Li-Cycle will become the strategic and preferred recycling partner for Vietnamese-sourced battery materials of VinES. The agreement further contemplates the possible construction of a dedicated Spoke located close to the VinES manufacturing site in Vietnam. An investment decision regarding the dedicated Spoke facility is expected to be made in 2025. In the meantime, Li-Cycle will process VinES material utilizing Li-Cycle's North American Spoke network.

Global Network Expansion Update

We continued to make great progress developing and operationalizing our network growth plans in both North America and Europe.

The Rochester Hub has continued to make significant strides on construction milestones, with procurement of long lead process equipment ahead of schedule and detailed engineering largely completed. The project remains on schedule for commissioning in late 2023 with construction costs within budget, trending at the higher end of the $486 million to $560 million range.

On May 9, 2023, Li-Cycle announced the Company has signed a Letter of Intent with Glencore, one of the world's largest globally diversified natural resource companies, to jointly study the feasibility of, and later, to develop a new Hub facility in Portovesme, Italy. The Hub would produce critical battery materials, including nickel, cobalt, and lithium from recycled battery content. Li-Cycle and Glencore will jointly commence a DFS for this project in mid-2023, with expected completion by mid-2024. Subject to final investment decision by the parties, the project would proceed to construction, with commissioning expected to commence in late 2026 to early 2027. Once operational, the Portovesme Hub is expected to have an annual processing capacity of up to 50,000 to 70,000 tonnes of black mass, or the equivalent of up to 600,000 electric vehicles.

Balance Sheet Position

At March 31, 2023, Li-Cycle had cash on hand of $409.2 million. During the quarter, the Company's capital spend was $86.3 million, primarily driven by purchases of equipment and construction materials for the Rochester Hub.

On February 27, 2023, the Company entered into a conditional commitment with the DOE for a loan of up to $375 million through its Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Program, in support of the Rochester Hub development. This strategic financing achieves the Company's goal of executing on debt financing that optimizes its capital structure and provides increased financial flexibility to fund future network growth plans. The Company is currently on track to close the transaction in mid-2023.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Revenues from product sales and recycling services before fair market value adjustments were $7.7 million, which increased from $3.6 million in the same period of 2022. The increase in product revenue was primarily attributable to the higher sales volume from the continued growth of the Company's customer base, the expanding operations of the Company's Spoke facilities, and the benefit of a higher sales value mix, partially offset by a reduction in market prices of cobalt and nickel. Total revenues were $3.6 million, compared with $8.0 million last year, and included an unfavorable non-cash fair market value metal pricing impact of $4.1 million versus a benefit of $4.4 million, respectively, driven by the decline in cobalt and nickel prices.

Operating expenses increased to $42.7 million versus $29.1 million in the same period of 2022, driven primarily by higher raw material and supply costs due to increased volume of production coupled with higher average material costs. In addition, other expenses were higher due to the expansion of the Company's global Spoke network and the construction of the Rochester Hub.

Net loss was $39.4 million, compared to $10.1 million in the same period of 2022, and included a fair value loss on financial instruments of $0.7 million and a gain of $14.9 million, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA1 loss was $35.2 million, compared to a loss of $19.5 million in the same period of 2022, attributed to higher expenses in support of the Company's expansion of the global Spoke network and the construction of the Rochester Hub. Additionally, non-cash share-based compensation decreased to $3.2 million from $7.0 million in the same period of 2022.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures Adjusted EBITDA (loss) The table below reconciles adjusted EBITDA (loss) to net loss: Three months ended March 31, Unaudited - $ millions 2023 2022 Net loss $ (39.4 ) $ (10.1 ) Income Tax 0.1 - Depreciation 3.7 1.9 Interest expense 3.9 3.8 Interest income (5.0 ) (0.2 ) EBITDA (36.7 ) (4.6 ) Non-recurring costs 0.8 - Fair value (gain) loss on financial instruments¹ 0.7 (14.9 ) Adjusted EBITDA (loss) $ (35.2 ) $ (19.5 )

1 Fair value (gain) loss on financial instruments relates to convertible debt, and to warrants, which were redeemed and no longer outstanding as of March 31, 2022.

Li-Cycle reports its financial results in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company makes references to certain non-IFRS measures, including adjusted EBITDA. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing a further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, it should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for the analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (income), income tax expense (recovery) adjusted for items that are not considered representative of ongoing operational activities of the business and items where the economic impact of the transactions will be reflected in earnings in future periods. Adjustments relate to fair value (gains) losses on financial instruments and certain non-recurring expenses. Foreign exchange (gain) loss is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Condensed consolidated interim statements of financial position March 31, December 31, Unaudited $ millions, as at 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 409.2 $ 517.9 Accounts receivable 3.7 4.3 Other receivables 5.7 10.0 Prepayment and deposits 78.2 95.2 Inventories 5.1 8.3 501.9 635.7 Non-current assets Plant and equipment 295.6 210.4 Right-of-use assets 49.0 50.8 Other assets 4.1 4.2 348.7 265.4 Total assets $ 850.6 $ 901.1 Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 53.5 $ 75.9 Lease liabilities 5.5 5.6 59.0 81.5 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 46.9 48.3 Convertible debt 282.3 272.9 Restoration provisions 0.4 0.4 329.6 321.6 Total liabilities 388.6 403.1 Equity Share capital 775.4 772.4 Other reserves 19.1 18.7 Accumulated deficit (332.4 ) (293.0 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Equity attributable to the Shareholders of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. 461.8 497.8 Non-controlling interest 0.2 0.2 Total equity 462.0 498.0 Total liabilities and equity $ 850.6 $ 901.1

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated interim financial statements.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Condensed consolidated interim statements of loss and comprehensive loss Unaudited $ millions except for per share amounts, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue Product sales $ 3.1 $ 7.7 Recycling services 0.5 0.3 3.6 8.0 Expenses Employee salaries and benefits 14.8 10.3 Share-based compensation 3.2 7.0 Office, administrative and travel 4.5 3.1 Professional fees 3.0 3.2 Raw materials and supplies 8.7 1.1 Depreciation 3.7 1.9 Plant facilities 1.9 0.9 Marketing 0.7 0.6 Freight and shipping 0.8 0.3 Research and development 0.5 0.5 Change in finished goods inventory (0.9 ) 0.2 Other 1.8 - Operating expenses 42.7 29.1 Loss from operations (39.1 ) (21.1 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 5.0 0.2 Interest expense and other costs (4.5 ) (4.1 ) (Loss) gain on financial instruments (0.7 ) 14.9 (0.2 ) 11.0 Net loss before taxes (39.3 ) (10.1 ) Income tax 0.1 - Net loss $ (39.4 ) $ (10.1 ) Net loss attributable to Shareholders of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. $ (39.4 ) $ (10.1 ) Non-controlling interest - - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ (39.4 ) $ (10.1 ) Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.06 )

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. Condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows Unaudited $ millions, for the three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 Operating activities Net loss for the period $ (39.4 ) $ (10.1 ) Items not affecting cash Share-based compensation 3.2 7.0 Depreciation 3.7 1.9 Foreign exchange loss on translation 0.2 0.3 Loss (gain) on financial instruments 0.7 (14.9 ) Interest expense 4.0 3.8 Interest paid (1.0 ) (0.5 ) Interest received 5.3 0.2 Interest income (5.0 ) (0.2 ) (28.3 ) (12.5 ) Changes in non-cash working capital items Accounts receivable 0.6 (5.9 ) Other receivables 4.1 (0.1 ) Prepayments and deposits (3.3 ) (7.8 ) Inventories 3.2 (2.0 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 3.0 9.5 Cash used by operating activities (20.7 ) (18.8 ) Investing activities Purchases of plant and equipment (106.6 ) (17.5 ) Prepaid equipment deposits 20.3 1.1 Cash used by investing activities (86.3 ) (16.4 ) Financing activities Repayment of lease principal (1.7 ) (1.1 ) Cash used by financing activities (1.7 ) (1.1 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (108.7 ) (36.3 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 517.9 563.7 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 409.2 $ 527.4 Non-cash investing activities Purchase of plant and equipment in payables and accruals $ 25.4 $ 4.6

