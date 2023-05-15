DELRAY BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: DPSI), a mobility-first enterprise services and solutions company, today announced first quarter 2023 financial results ended March 31, 2023.

Steve Smith, chief executive officer of DecisionPoint commented: "Our momentum from 2022 carried into the first quarter of 2023 as we continued to execute on our proven growth model. We saw strong contributions from select projects in retail, along with a boost to our run-rate business realized from the upside synergies associated with our M&A and cross-selling activities.

"In addition to this strength in retail, we saw our mobility-first enterprise services and solutions strategy yield increases in our services and consumables businesses, which grew 18% and 27%, respectively. We also used this across-the-board strength in our business to reinvest internally in initiatives with higher margin potential, including our Vision portal and additional sales and business development resources. While this restrained our profitability growth near-term, we believe these investments will drive strong outcomes from a medium to longer-term perspective."

First Quarter Highlights (2023 versus 2022)

Revenue increased 37.1% to $27.0 million;

Gross Profit increased 29.4% to $6.1 million;

GAAP Operating Income increased 399% to $1.2 million;

GAAP Net Income and diluted EPS increased slightly to $0.9 million and $0.11, respectively;

Non-GAAP Net Income and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased slightly to $1.3 million and $0.16, respectively;

Adjusted EBITDA increased 97.9% to $2.2 million;

First Quarter Select Financial Metrics: 2023 versus 2022 (in $M except for EPS) 1Q23 1Q22 Change Total Revenue $ 27.0 $ 19.7 37.1 % Hardware Revenue $ 20.5 $ 14.3 43.6 % Software and Services Revenue $ 4.9 $ 4.1 17.7 % Consumables Revenue $ 1.6 $ 1.3 27.0 % Gross Profit $ 6.1 $ 4.7 29.4 % Gross Margin 22.4 % 23.7 % Operating Income $ 1.2 $ 0.2 399.2 % GAAP Net Income $ 0.9 $ 0.9 1.4 % GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 1.1 % Non-GAAP Net Income $ 1.3 $ 1.3 2.1 % Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.16 2.9 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 2.2 $ 1.1 97.9 %

*numbers may not add due to rounding

Balance Sheet and Liquidity as of March 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents were $18.0 million, compared to $7.6 million on December 31, 2022. Short-term and long-term debt were $1.0 million and $11.1 million, respectively. The increase in cash and debt related to the Company drawing down on its credit facilities in order close the acquisition of Macro Integration Services (MIS) on April 1, 2023.

2023 Commentary and Second Quarter Guidance (ending 6/30/23)

2Q23 Guidance 2Q22 Actual Revenue $29.0 - $31.0 Million $27.5 Million Adjusted EBITDA $1.5 - $1.8 million $2.7 Million

"Looking to the second quarter, we closed the MIS acquisition, which aligned with our strategic objectives of adding a higher mix of services, adding new solutions, filling geographic gaps and bringing new retail and hospitality customer relationships on the first day of the quarter. We expect the acquisition, combined with the continued fulfillment of the large retail customer orders, to drive higher revenue and gross margin sequentially and year over year. As a result, from the second quarter through the remainder of the year, we now expect MIS to incrementally add at least $12 million in revenue and over $1.2 million in adjusted EBITDA at an above-company average gross margin, as roughly 70% of MIS' revenue comes from services," concluded Smith.

About DecisionPoint Systems

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. delivers mobility-first managed service and integration solutions to healthcare, supply chain, and retail customers, enabling them to make better and faster decisions in the moments that matter-the decision points. Our mission is to help businesses consistently deliver on those moments-accelerating growth, improving worker productivity, and lowering risks and costs. For more information about DecisionPoint Systems, Inc., visit https://www.decisionpt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except par value) (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 17,975 $ 7,642 Accounts receivable, net 26,430 17,085 Inventory, net 5,923 4,417 Deferred costs 2,718 2,729 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 471 399 Total current assets 53,517 32,272 Operating lease assets 2,576 2,681 Property and equipment, net 1,838 1,817 Deferred costs, net of current portion 3,092 2,868 Deferred tax assets 838 848 Intangible assets, net 4,122 4,531 Goodwill 10,499 10,499 Other assets 45 41 Total assets $ 76,527 $ 55,557 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 23,262 $ 19,755 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 3,612 5,357 Deferred revenue 12,159 6,021 Current portion of long-term debt 1,003 3 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 525 529 Total current liabilities 40,561 31,665 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,587 4,331 Long-term debt 11,142 143 Noncurrent portion of operating lease liabilities 2,581 2,706 Other liabilities 6 130 Total liabilities 58,877 38,975 Commitments and contingencies (Notes 6, 7 and 10) Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized; 7,417 and 7,416 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 38,631 38,429 Accumulated deficit (20,988 ) (21,854 ) Total stockholders' equity 17,650 16,582 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 76,527 $ 55,557

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 Net sales: Product $ 22,166 $ 15,580 Service 4,873 4,141 Net sales 27,039 19,721 Cost of sales: Product 17,885 12,422 Service 3,104 2,625 Cost of sales 20,989 15,047 Gross profit 6,050 4,674 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expense 2,368 2,175 General and administrative expenses 2,494 2,261 Total operating expenses 4,862 4,436 Operating income 1,188 238 Interest expense (13 ) (25 ) Other expense - 4 Income before income taxes 1,175 217 Income tax (expense) benefit (309 ) 637 Net income and comprehensive income attributable to common stockholders $ 866 $ 854 Earnings per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ 0.12 $ 0.12 Diluted $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 7,417 7,104 Diluted 7,789 7,664

DecisionPoint Systems, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 866 $ 854 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 564 452 Share-based compensation expense 196 225 Allowance for doubtful accounts 68 - Provision for inventory obsolescence 45 - Deferred income taxes, net 10 (639 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,413 ) (2,102 ) Inventory (1,551 ) 1,190 Deferred costs (212 ) (3 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (75 ) (243 ) Accounts payable 3,507 (1,407 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (1,871 ) (901 ) Operating lease liabilities (24 ) 184 Deferred revenue 6,394 14,059 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,496 ) 11,669 Cash flows from investing activities Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (4,460 ) Purchases of property and equipment (176 ) (447 ) Net cash used in investing activities (176 ) (4,907 ) Cash flows from financing activities Line of credit, net 7,000 - Payment under term loan (1 ) - Proceeds from term loan 5,000 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options 6 - Net cash provided by financing activities 12,005 - Change in cash 10,333 6,762 Cash, beginning of period 7,642 2,587 Cash, end of period $ 17,975 $ 9,349 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 7 $ 25 Cash paid for income taxes $ - $ - Non-cash investing and financing activities Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ - $ 3,211 Cashless exercise of stock options $ - $ 3,508

Trended Financial Information* (in $M except for EPS) 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 4Q22 1Q23 FY21 FY22 Total Revenue $ 19.7 $ 27.5 $ 25.7 $ 24.5 $ 27.0 $ 65.9 $ 97.4 Hardware Revenue $ 14.3 $ 20.6 $ 19.2 $ 17.7 $ 20.5 $ 44.4 $ 71.8 Software and Services Revenue $ 4.1 $ 4.8 $ 4.7 $ 4.7 $ 4.9 $ 15.5 $ 18.3 Consumables Revenue $ 1.3 $ 2.1 $ 1.8 $ 2.1 $ 1.6 $ 6.1 $ 7.3 Gross Profit $ 4.7 $ 6.3 $ 5.8 $ 6.3 $ 6.1 $ 15.3 $ 23.1 Gross Margin 23.7 % 23.0 % 22.4 % 25.9 % 22.4 % 23.2 % 23.7 % Operating Income $ 0.2 $ 2.0 $ 1.5 $ 0.7 $ 1.2 $ 0.4 $ 4.4 GAAP Net Income $ 0.9 $ 0.7 $ 1.1 $ 0.4 $ 0.9 $ 1.4 $ 3.1 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.11 $ 0.09 $ 0.15 $ 0.07 $ 0.11 $ 0.19 $ 0.41 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 1.3 $ 0.8 $ 1.2 $ 0.7 $ 1.3 $ 1.5 $ 4.1 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.11 $ 0.16 $ 0.20 $ 0.54

nm = not measurable/meaningful *numbers may not add due to rounding

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we have provided non-GAAP financial information, namely non-GAAP Net Income, non-GAAP diluted EPS and Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for transaction-related and non-recurring items). We believe that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with a better understanding of how the results relate to our historical performance as well as when comparing our results to other publicly-traded companies. The additional adjusted information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP financials. Management believes that these adjusted measures reflect the essential operating activities of the Company. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial information appears below:

Supplemental Financial Information Reconciliation of Select GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months

Ended March, 31 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 866 $ 854 Share-based compensation 196 225 Business acquisition costs 221 177 NYSE American uplisting costs - - Gain on extinguishment of debt - - Non-GAAP net income $ 1,283 $ 1,256 Depreciation and amortization 564 452 Income taxes 309 (637 ) Interest expense 13 25 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,169 $ 1,096 Diluted EPS, as reported $ 0.11 $ 0.11 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.16 $ 0.16 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 7,789 7,664

