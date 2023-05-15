TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (TSX: USA) (NYSE American: USAS) ("Americas" or the "Company"), a growing North American precious metals producer, reports consolidated financial and operational results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Highlights

Revenue of $22.1 million, representing a decrease of $4.3 million year-over-year, primarily due to a 17-day maintenance shutdown at the Cosalá Operations in February and lower realized metals prices.

Net cash generated from operating activities improved by $3.5 million to $1.7 million during Q1-2023 compared to net cash used in operating activities of $1.8 million during Q1-2022.

A net loss of $10.5 million for Q1-2023, or an attributable loss of $0.05 per share 1 , representing an increase in net loss of $10.2 million compared to Q1-2022. The increase in loss was primarily due to the maintenance shutdown at the Cosalá Operations, higher interest and financing charges, a stronger Mexican peso in Q1-2023, and a one-time gain from the US Government loan forgiveness that lowered the net loss in Q1-2022.

, representing an increase in net loss of $10.2 million compared to Q1-2022. The increase in loss was primarily due to the maintenance shutdown at the Cosalá Operations, higher interest and financing charges, a stronger Mexican peso in Q1-2023, and a one-time gain from the US Government loan forgiveness that lowered the net loss in Q1-2022. The Galena Hoist project remains on track with the hoist ropes installed last week ahead of shaft inspection and repair beginning this week. The project is on schedule to be fully operational by the end of Q2-2023.

Consolidated attributable production of approximately 1.2 million ounces of silver equivalent 2 , including 0.5 million ounces of silver, 7.2 million pounds of zinc and 5.5 million pounds of lead. Consolidated attributable silver production increased 66% year over year despite the quarter being impacted by the 17-day maintenance shutdown at the Cosalá Operations.

, including 0.5 million ounces of silver, 7.2 million pounds of zinc and 5.5 million pounds of lead. Consolidated attributable silver production increased 66% year over year despite the quarter being impacted by the 17-day maintenance shutdown at the Cosalá Operations. Attributable cash costs of $11.18/oz silver produced 3 and all-in sustaining costs of $16.87/oz silver produced 3 during the quarter.

and all-in sustaining costs of $16.87/oz silver produced during the quarter. Production guidance for 2023 remains unchanged with consolidated attributable silver equivalent production expected to range between 5.5 - 6.0 million ounces and consolidated attributable silver production expected to increase by over 80% from 2022 and range between 2.2 - 2.6 million ounces.

"The Galena Hoist project is making excellent progress with not only the major capital obligations and technical components completed but the shaft repair work about to start," stated Americas President and CEO Darren Blasutti. "Once operational, the Galena Hoist will not only add flexibility but also support plans to significantly increase silver production at the Galena Complex moving forward starting in Q3-2023. The Company is well positioned to deliver on its 2023 production guidance which provides solid organic production growth and offers substantial silver optionality to our stakeholders."

Cosalá Operations

The Cosalá Operations had a successful start to the year despite the 17-day maintenance shutdown that impacted overall production during the quarter. The Cosalá Operations produced approximately 265,000 ounces of silver, 2.7 million pounds of lead and 7.2 million pounds of zinc in Q1-2023, compared to approximately 127,000 ounces of silver (representing an approximate 110% increase year-over-year), 3.9 million pounds of lead and 9.6 million pounds of zinc in Q1-2022, benefitting from more production from the higher-grade silver areas in the Upper Zone of the San Rafael mine. Cash cost and all-in sustaining cost were $4.61 per silver ounce and $9.52 per silver ounce, respectively, an increase compared to Q1-2022 as the Company produced more silver and less by-product zinc and lead.

Production at the Cosalá Operations during Q1-2023 was impacted by the 17-day maintenance shutdown to perform remedial work on the decant tunnel at the Cosalá Operations tailings facility as part of the long-term environmental plan at the operations. This temporary shutdown allowed the San Rafael Mine to rebuild stockpiles that had been drawn down in 2022 and allowed scheduled maintenance to be carried out at the Los Braceros mill, setting the operation up for a strong remainder of 2023.

Silver production from the Cosalá Operations in 2023 is expected to be between 1.2 - 1.4 million ounces, benefitting from more production from the higher-grade silver areas in the Upper Zone of the San Rafael mine. Zinc production from the Cosalá Operations is expected to be approximately 33 - 37 million pounds while lead production is expected to be 11 - 13 million pounds.

Galena Complex

Attributable production from the Galena Complex was approximately 235,000 ounces of silver and 2.8 million pounds of lead in Q1-2023, compared to approximately 174,000 ounces of silver (representing an approximate 35% increase year-over-year) and 2.5 million pounds of lead in Q1-2022. Cash cost and all-in sustaining cost were $18.59 per silver ounce and $25.18 per silver ounce, respectively, largely unchanged compared to Q1-2022. All-in sustaining cost per silver ounce at the Galena Complex is anticipated to decrease with the completion of the Galena Hoist project as the benefits of scaling economies on the existing cost base are realized.

The Company began mining the 3700 Level high-grade silver ore in mid-December 2022 and recently started development on the 4300 Level to access the Upper 360 Complex reserve area. The 4300 Level mining front will increase the number of producing stopes and boost production output to coincide with the completion of the Galena Hoist.

The Galena Hoist project remains on track with hoist ropes installed last week ahead of shaft inspection and repair beginning this week. Completion of this phase of hoist commissioning de-risks the project and demonstrates the hoist is mechanically sound and ready for use. A preliminary inspection of the Galena shaft indicated that it was in reasonable condition with no substantial deterioration during the period of inactivity. The Galena Hoist project remains on track to be completed and be fully operational by the end of Q2-2023 which will support plans to increase production, improve operational flexibility and improve operational economics.

Attributable silver production to the Company from the Galena Complex (60% owned by Americas) in 2023 is expected to be between 1.0 - 1.2 million silver ounces. Attributable lead production is expected to be between 11 - 13 million pounds. The Galena Complex attributable production for 2022 was 672,000 ounces of silver and 9.3 million pounds of lead.

1 The Company uses the financial measure "net loss per share" because it understands that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's liquidity, operational efficiency, and short-term financial health.

Net loss per share is consolidated net loss divided by the weighted average number of common shares outstanding during the period.

Reconciliation of Net Loss per Share Q1-2023 Q1-2022 Consolidated net loss ('000) $(10,524) $(296) Divided by weighted average number of common shares outstanding 206,204,961 172,903,384 Net loss per share $(0.05) $(0.01)

2 Silver equivalent ounces for Q1-2023 and Q1-2022 were calculated based on all metals production at average realized silver, zinc, and lead prices during each respective period throughout this press release. Silver equivalent ounces for the 2023 guidance and 2024 outlook references were calculated based on $22.00/oz silver, $1.45/lb zinc, $1.00 /lb lead, and $3.75/lb copper throughout this press release.

3 This metric is a non-GAAP financial measure or ratio. The Company uses the financial measures "Cash Cost", "Cash Cost/Ag Oz Produced", "All-In Sustaining Cost", and "All-In Sustaining Cost/Ag Oz Produced" in accordance with measures widely reported in the silver mining industry as a benchmark for performance measurement and because it understands that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors and analysts use this information to evaluate the Company's underlying cash costs and total costs of operations. Cash costs are determined on a mine-by-mine basis and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, administration, production taxes and royalties which are not based on sales or taxable income calculations, while all-in sustaining costs is the cash costs plus all development, capital expenditures, and exploration spending.

Reconciliation of Consolidated Cash Costs/Ag Oz Produced1 Q1-2023 Q1-2022 Cost of sales ('000) $17,479 $16,554 Less non-controlling interests portion ('000) (3,959) (3,478) Attributable cost of sales ('000) 13,520 13,076 Non-cash costs ('000) 279 (1,796) Direct mining costs ('000) $13,799 $11,280 Smelting, refining and royalty expenses ('000) 5,242 5,627 Less by-product credits ('000) (13,457) (19,775) Cash costs ('000) $5,584 $(2,868) Divided by silver produced (oz) 499,677 300,316 Cash costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $11.18 $(9.55)

Reconciliation of Cosalá Operations Cash Costs/Ag Oz Produced Q1-2023 Q1-2022 Cost of sales ('000) $7,582 $7,859 Non-cash costs ('000) 292 (1,441) Direct mining costs ('000) $7,874 $6,418 Smelting, refining and royalty expenses ('000) 4,188 4,699 Less by-product credits ('000) (10,839) (17,311) Cash costs ('000) $1,223 $(6,194) Divided by silver produced (oz) 265,121 126,767 Cash costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $4.61 $(48.86)

Reconciliation of Galena Complex Cash Costs/Ag Oz Produced Q1-2023 Q1-2022 Cost of sales ('000) $9,897 $8,695 Non-cash costs ('000) (21) (592) Direct mining costs ('000) $9,876 $8,103 Smelting, refining and royalty expenses ('000) 1,757 1,547 Less by-product credits ('000) (4,364) (4,106) Cash costs ('000) $7,269 $5,544 Divided by silver produced (oz) 390,927 289,249 Cash costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $18.59 $19.17

Reconciliation of Consolidated All-In Sustaining Costs/Ag Oz Produced 1 Q1-2023 Q1-2022 Cash costs ('000) $5,584 $(2,868) Capital expenditures ('000) 2,419 1,623 Exploration costs ('000) 427 444 All-in sustaining costs ('000) $8,430 $(801) Divided by silver produced (oz) 499,677 300,316 All-in sustaining costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $16.87 $(2.67)

Reconciliation of Cosalá Operations All-In Sustaining Costs/Ag Oz Produced Q1-2023 Q1-2022 Cash costs ('000) $1,223 $(6,194) Capital expenditures ('000) 1,183 371 Exploration costs ('000) 119 434 All-in sustaining costs ('000) $2,525 $(5,389) Divided by silver produced (oz) 265,121 126,767 All-in sustaining costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $9.52 $(42.51)

Reconciliation of Galena Complex All-In Sustaining Costs/Ag Oz Produced Q1-2023 Q1-2022 Cash costs ('000) $7,269 $5,544 Capital expenditures ('000) 2,060 2,086 Exploration costs ('000) 514 17 All-in sustaining costs ('000) $9,843 $7,647 Galena Complex Recapitalization Plan costs ('000) 2,565 1,547 All-in sustaining costs with Galena Recapitalization Plan ('000) $12,408 $9,194 Divided by silver produced (oz) 390,927 289,249 All-in sustaining costs/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $25.18 $26.44 All-in sustaining costs with Galena Recapitalization/Ag oz produced ($/oz) $31.74 $31.79

1 Throughout this press release, consolidated production results and consolidated operating metrics are based on the attributable ownership percentage of each operating segment (100% Cosalá Operations and 60% Galena Complex).

