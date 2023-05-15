Teleste Corporation: Stadtwerke Schwedt brings high-capacity broadband to subscribers using Teleste's Distributed Access technology

TURKU, Finland, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has contributed to the successful deployment of a Distributed Access-based broadband network for Stadtwerke Schwedt GmbH, a provider of telecommunications services in the city of Schwedt in Germany. In the deployment, Stadtwerke Schwedt expanded its traditional access network by adopting Teleste's modern Distributed Access technology, which has enabled the provision of high-capacity bandwidth to its subscribers across the city. The planning and integration of the upgrade was fully supported by Teleste's local partner and value-added reseller Dr. Michaelis Consult GmbH.

"In addition to the reliable and price-competitive products, Teleste convinced with the multi-vendor approach which enables us to choose CCAP cores from different vendors. The interoperability of their technology gives us the freedom to participate in a future-proof ecosystem without vendor lock-in. As the Distributed Access technology was a new field to us, we were happy that Teleste, working with their partner Dr. Michaelis Consult, has been helping us to make the steps towards next-generation-technology. The mixture of their expertise and our own know-how made the implementation process very easy to carry out," stated Stefan Doering, Head of Telecommunications, Stadtwerke Schwedt.

Utilising Distributed Access-based broadband provides operators with a competitive evolution path to higher download and upload speeds and improved streaming quality, which are increasingly required by these services. Unlike fibre-to-the-home solutions in residential areas, which typically require significant re-cabling investments, Distributed Access offers a more cost-effective solution without the need for extensive infrastructure upgrades.

"The beauty of Distributed Access technology is that it enables operators to leverage their existing infrastructure for modern, ultra-high-speed broadband connectivity. This means that installations in subscriber premises, such as multi-dwelling units, can be carried out without rewiring the buildings, resulting in minimal disruption to residents' daily lives. Working with the right partners, it is possible to bring gigabit broadband to an entire apartment building in just 15 minutes, which highlights the ease of using the technology in network upgrades," explained Olli Leppänen, Vice President, Distributed Access, Teleste.

Teleste's solution for Stadtwerke Schwedt is built on the company's DAN300 Remote PHY Distributed Access node working seamlessly together with the operator's CCAP core from Cisco. In addition to providing greater broadband speeds, the technology creates efficiencies in network reliability, latency, and security, which further improve the quality of service for subscribers. The highly scalable Distributed Access architecture is also ready for future accommodation of the growing demand for even more bandwidth-hungry broadband services. For more information, continue to our website.

