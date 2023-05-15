Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Battery Mineral Resources (TSXV: BMR) (OTCQB: BTRMF) is pleased to announce the company is participating in the upcoming 121 Mining Investment Conference in New York City.

121 Mining Investment New York will be hosting over 80 mining companies and more than 300 sophisticated investors for two days of pre-arranged, targeted 1-2-1 meetings. This year's event is being held on June 5-6.

About 121 Mining Investment

The 121 Mining Investment global event series connects portfolio managers and analysts from institutional funds, private equity groups and family offices with mining company management teams for 1-2-1, private in-person meetings.

With each edition featuring two-days of 1-2-1 meetings matching projects to investment capital, conference programmes packed with market intelligence and investment ideas, and participation limited to investment professionals and mining executives, the 121 Mining Investment series offers a highly efficient use of time and resources.

121 Mining Investment has an ever-expanding global portfolio, currently covering London, New York, Cape Town, Las Vegas, Frankfurt, Sydney, Singapore, Melbourne and Hong Kong, as well as online editions throughout the year.

Any investors who would like to attend 121 Mining Investment New York can register for a free pass here: https://hubs.la/Q01NlLpj0.

About Battery Mineral Resources

Battery Mineral Resources are committed to creating shareholder value by restarting our Punitaqui copper mine in Chile and generating positive cash flow.

For additional Information, please contact:

Battery Mineral Resources

Martin Kostuik

CEO and Director

+1 (615) 517-0163

mkostuik@bmrcorp.com

www.bmrcorp.com