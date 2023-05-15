National Energy Services Reunited Corp: NESR Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or "the Company"), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that the senior management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences and industry events.

Tudor Pickering & Holt "Hotter 'N Hell" Energy Conference on 16 & 17 May - Houston, Texas - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors; Methane Mitigation Global Summit on 24 May - Houston, Texas - NESR will participate with delegates from Algeria, Egypt & Libya to discuss methane abatement technologies & strategies; US-UAE GreenTech Business Delegation on 29 May to 1 June - Dubai & Abu Dhabi, UAE - NESR will present and feature its growing portfolio of ESG Impact decarbonization technologies as the industry prepares for COP28 in UAE later this year; J. P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference on 21 & 22 June - NYC, New York - NESR management will host 1x1 meetings with investors; Raymond James Aspen Energy Summit on 16 & 17 August - Aspen, CO - NESR CEO Sherif Foda will participate in industry roundtable discussions.

About NESR

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

