Amdocs Management Limited: Amdocs 5G Experience Lab Collaborates with Microsoft on New Private Network and Edge Solutions, Including Opportunities Around Maintenance, Training and Smart Cities

The Lab, a sandbox where service providers, enterprises and partners like Microsoft incubate new 5G solutions, is rapidly growing, meeting the demands of a new connected world

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today revealed new use cases developed with Microsoft in its Americas 5G Experience Lab in Dallas, Texas, offering a look at how private networks, edge computing solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) and more can come together for a better digital society.

Amdocs's solutions are built on Microsoft Azure private MEC and Azure Private 5G Core which are tailored to different enterprise needs, taking a purpose-fit approach to the network compared to a one-size-fits-all method. Among the use cases now availablein the Azure Marketplace are the following:

An end-to-end offering to enable Smart Cities, bringing together the software, connectivity, and physical hardware (provided by Juganu) required for a secure solution. Cities can add intelligent, efficient lighting services, public/private internet access capabilities and a series of city management capabilities by providing real-time environmental and movement data.

A complete AR Maintenance and Training offering that makes teams more effective, enabling a remote-assist workflow by which field technicians can access centralized expertise to support the completion of their service or maintenance task. The remote expert can see what the technician in the field can see, providing support or education, and the job can be documented in real-time.

Amdocs continues to expand its portfolio of edge use cases and network blueprints, tailored to specific industry verticals. These solutions are being developed in collaboration with a diverse partner ecosystem, as well as Amdocs' own products and services.

Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy, said: "Accelerating the innovation of 5G use cases by leveraging cloud and edge-based technologies is a crucial component of delivering ubiquitous connectivity to the world. Our strategic engagement with Microsoft to maximize the potential of cloudification at the edge - together with the power of open, intelligent networks - will create an amazing playing field for the next generation of enterprise experiences & monetization."

Tad Brockway, Corporate Vice President Azure for Operators, Microsoft, said: "By combining Amdocs' telco solutions and deep industry expertise with Microsoft's technology, we can help advance enterprise network possibilities while improving experiences for consumers and businesses. We believe there are no limits to what can be done when combining the right expertise, advanced networks, and collaborative tools."

The 5G Experience Lab is a sandbox and platform where industry-leading service providers, enterprises, software vendors, Amdocs and its 5G edge applications stretch the limits of connected experiences, unlocking new opportunities across industries. Amdocs' 5G solutions and services provide a platform for network access and capabilities "as-a-service," ensuring ecosystem components from diverse partners are interoperable and scalable and can be brought to market quickly and monetized effectively.

Enterprises and service providers can experiment in various areas, including Private Wireless Networks, Premium 5G services, cloud services, the future of work, Industry 4.0, and security. The Lab embraces industry standards and organizations such as OpenRAN, Telecom Infrastructure Project (TIP), 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP), TM Forum and more.

Amdocs will be showing 5G and private network solutions at Big 5G Event, May 15-17, Austin Convention Center, Austin, Texas.

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 31,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.58 billion in fiscal 2022. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

