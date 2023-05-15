Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) ("Moss" or the "Company"), a consumer genomics and gut microbiome company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, announces signing of a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with Proteic Bioscience Inc. ("Proteic"). The MOU outlines an essential understanding of a proposed collaboration between Moss and Proteic to design a suite of new protein structures for the development of commercial supplements intended to improve gut health, as well as the development of artificial intelligence algorithms for personalized beauty products and service recommendations based on individual genomics and microbiome analysis.

Proteic is an arms-length Vancouver-based private company that utilizes its proprietary AI design platform to develop new biological protein structures for the bioscience market. Moss is a San Diego-based consumer genomics company that offers personalized health, anti-aging, and wellness offerings guided by genomic, microbiome, and epigenome data to eliminate barriers in healthcare by offering at-home, affordable testing paired with actionable results.

Moss and Proteic intend to work together to identify high-value gut targets and develop personalized molecular supplements based on genetics and laboratory testing. Proteic will provide access to its technology platform for the design and development of specialized protein molecules targeting these high-value gut targets, resulting in various commercially viable products jointly owned by our two companies.

In addition, this collaboration aims to utilize cutting-edge technologies, including genomics and artificial intelligence, to create personalized beauty products and services that are tailored to each individual's unique genetic makeup and microbiome. By analyzing an individual's genetic and microbiome data, the algorithms will be able to identify specific skin care needs and make product and service recommendations that are optimized for personal skin type and condition.

"Our mutual goal is to see the proposed collaboration form the basis for a definitive agreement between our two companies, establishing the full commercial terms and conditions of our intended long-term commercial relationship," said Karl Cahill, Moss CEO.

"This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to bring together two rapidly advancing fields - genomics and protein design - and use them to create new and innovative products and services that are truly personalized to each individual's needs. The partnership between our two companies highlights the potential for interdisciplinary collaboration to drive innovation and growth in a variety of industries," said Paolo Lobo, President of Proteic.

The development collaboration between Moss and Proteic remains subject to the negotiation of definitive documentation which is expected to outline the principle terms of the relationship.

Moss has created an online healthcare and technology platform integrating labs, services, and products in a shared economy. Moss provides comprehensive and affordable, at-home genetic and microbiome testing paired with personalized wellness reports and offerings to promote total gut, mind, and body health. The Company's services include health reports, personalized food and nutrition recommendations, and a social media platform that allows customers to form communities based on their specific health needs. The Company's current and anticipated products can be found in the "Shop" section of its website.

For further information concerning Moss and its business, please view the Company's long form prospectus dated December 13, 2022 (the "Prospectus") and CSE listing statement dated January 16, 2023 (the "Listing Statement") supporting Moss's listing on the CSE, as well as the Company's website at www.mossgenomics.com. Copies of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics Inc. is an emerging consumer genomics company that offers personalized health, anti-aging and wellness offerings guided by genomic, microbiome, and epigenome data. The Company intends to eliminate barriers in healthcare by offering easy-access, at-home, affordable testing paired with easy-to-understand actionable results.

