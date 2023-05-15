The Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (ISE) has replaced the 2011 UL 1699B standard with its new IEC 63027 standard for inverters, incorporating arc fault detectors. The objective is to improve safety and efficiency in inverter technology.Germany's Fraunhofer ISE announced it published a new international test standard for inverters that incorporate arc fault detection devices. The research institute said the new IEC 63027 standard will replace the UL 1699B standard issued by Illinois-based certification body Underwriters Laboratories (UL) in 2011, when arc fault detectors became ...

