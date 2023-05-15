CHARM Therapeutics ("CHARM"),a 3D deep-learning biotechnology company discovering and developing transformational medicines, today announced an investment from NVentures, NVIDIA's venture investment arm. The investment represents a major milestone for CHARM, enabling the company to further deliver on its research and development activities in the area of novel medicines for oncology.

CHARM is at the forefront of deep learning-enabled drug discovery research, utilizing advanced computing and machine learning to develop novel small molecule therapeutics for cancers that have long been considered difficult to drug. The company's unique approach focuses on leveraging the power of machine learning algorithms to identify novel molecules through protein-ligand co-folding, thus accelerating the development of new treatments.

The investment enables CHARM to continue to fund its rapidly growing organization while harnessing the power of NVIDIA's accelerated computing platform. NVIDIA's cutting-edge GPUs represent one of the ways in which CHARM can rapidly identify potential new compounds using its proprietary DragonFold platform enabling the company to bring potential new therapies to patients faster.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with NVIDIA as they share our vision for the future of drug discovery," said Laksh Aithani, CEO and co-founder of CHARM. "With this investment and continued use of NVIDIA's advanced computing technology, we believe we can accelerate the development of our small molecule therapies, bringing them to patients faster and more efficiently than ever before."

"Investing in CHARM allows us to further support the application of AI and machine learning to drug discovery, demonstrating how accelerated computing can change the face of modern medicine," said Mohamed "Sid" Siddeek, head of NVentures, NVIDIA.

About CHARM Therapeutics

CHARM Therapeutics is discovering and developing small molecule medicines against difficult-to-drug targets with its proprietary 3D deep learning-enabled platform, DragonFold. Powered by the first high throughput protein-ligand co-folding algorithm and a world-class team of scientists and engineers, CHARM seeks to deliver innovative approaches to create life-changing therapies for patients.

London-based CHARM has raised $70 million to date and is building an interdisciplinary and entrepreneurial team, combining leaders from the fields of AI and biotechnology. It is supported by high quality international investors including OrbiMed, F-Prime Capital, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, Bristol Myers Squibb, NVIDIA and grep -vc. For more information, please visit: www.charmtx.com

