The Consumer Goods Forum: Healthier Lives's Co-Chairs Carrefour and Danone Create Appetite for Flexitarian Diets With "Le Meilleur Du Végétal"

Carrefour and Danone, Co-chairs of the CGF Collaboration for Healthier Lives Coalition of Action working group in France, along with partners Alpro, Barilla, Bel, Bonduelle, Catalina, CPM, Savencia and Nutrition & Santé, convened at a Carrefour hypermarket in Montesson, for the launch of the "Meilleur du Végétal" project. The goal is to promote flexitarian diets and to continue collaborative efforts that empower French consumers to live healthier lives.

Thomas Kyriaco, CSR Client Director at Danone said "Danone's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. We are proud of this collaborative initiative promoting tasty, flexitarian, healthier and more sustainable recipes."

Over the past four years, the CGF Collaboration for Healthier Lives flexitarian initiatives in France have expanded into 22 Carrefour hypermarkets. In 2022, the initiative resulted in over 70% of consumers increasing flexitarian products in their shopping baskets and yielded a 189% increase in sales. This year, with the support of seven brands, rewards and incentives are available to consumers in the form of coupons and quick, easy, delicious recipes - all Nutriscore A or B - that can be scanned from a QR code in-stores.

Bertrand Swiderski, Sustainability Director at Carrefour said, "At Carrefour, our role is to ensure that our clients have access to healthy and affordable products enabling them to move towards a more flexitarian diet. The support of our suppliers is essential to accelerate the food transition, by proposing such plant-based recipes for instance."

The collaboration supports Carrefour's wider 2026 Strategic Plan which is working towards a healthier and more sustainable food transition for all.

Sharon Bligh, Healthier Lives Director at The Consumer Goods Forum said "Our work in France continues to evolve and reflects the overall commitment of CHL members- to empower consumers to adopt healthier and more sustainable diets by launching interventions and encouraging consumers to make better choices."

The Consumer Goods Forum (CGF)'s CEO-led Coalition of Action on Collaboration for Healthier Lives (CHL) is about making it easier for people around the world to adopt healthier lives for themselves and their families. It's about making healthier decisions easier and habitual for people in every community around the world. CHL is a global movement led by manufacturers, retailers, public health authorities and local communities, delivering local movements in communities worldwide. CHL initiatives running across 9 countries and involving over 160 organisations. As a collective, members of the CGF, and their partners, are exploring, experimenting, innovating, and evolving business models to support positive change, while sharing data and knowledge at scale, cross industry. Health is not a competitive advantage; it's a basic necessity. And it's clear no company can solve this issue alone. Collaboration is needed at scale and across sectors if the consumer goods industry is to play the necessary role in the health and wellbeing of people. To learn more, visit www.tcgfhealthierlives.com.

