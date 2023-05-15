Anzeige
WKN: 884889 | ISIN: US1259193084 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
11.05.23
22:00 Uhr
3,405 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CPI AEROSTRUCTURES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2023 | 14:12
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc.: CPI Aerostructures Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022

  • Revenue of $22.0 million compared to $20.1 million;
  • Gross profit of $4.7 million compared to $3.4 million;
  • Gross profit margin of 21.2% compared to 17.1%;
  • Net income of $1.0 million compared to net loss of $(32,931) (excluding a first quarter 2022 $0.8 million severance accrual, the first quarter of 2022 would have been net income of $0.8 million);
  • Earnings per share of $0.08 compared to loss per share of $(0.00) (excluding a first quarter of 2022 $0.06 per share severance accrual, the first quarter of 2022 would have been $0.06 per share);
  • Cash flow from operations of $0.9 million compared to a use of $(2.4) million;
  • Debt as of March 31, 2023 of $22.1 million compared to $22.8 million as of December 31, 2022.

EDGEWOOD, N.Y., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPI Aerostructures, Inc. ("CPI Aero" or the "Company") (NYSE American: CVU) today announced financial results for the three month period ended March 31, 2023.

"Our first quarter 2023 revenue was 9.5% higher than first quarter 2022 coupled with a 410 basis point increase in gross profit margin. In addition to stronger operational performance, we benefited from significant reductions in factory overhead and SG&A costs. We generated $3.3 million more in cash flow from operations this quarter compared to Q1 of 2022 due primarily to higher net income and an increase in customer progress payments to support the onboarding of our new programs. We reduced our debt in the first quarter 2023 by $0.7 million and entered into a twelfth amendment to our credit facility extending the maturity date of our revolving line of credit and term loan to November 30, 2024," said Dorith Hakim, President and CEO. "We remain focused on exceeding our customers' performance expectations and are confident in CPI Aero's long term outlook as we continue to build on our backlog of $515.8 million as of March 31, 2023."

About CPI Aero

CPI Aero is a U.S. manufacturer of structural assemblies for fixed wing aircraft, helicopters and airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance pod systems in both the commercial aerospace and national security markets. Within the global aerostructure supply chain, CPI Aero is either a Tier 1 supplier to aircraft OEMs or a Tier 2 subcontractor to major Tier 1 manufacturers. CPI also is a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force. In conjunction with its assembly operations, CPI Aero provides engineering, program management, supply chain management, and MRO services.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included or incorporated in this press release are forward-looking statements. The word "outlook," and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. The Company does not guarantee that it will actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary materially from these forward-looking statements. There are a number of important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by its forward-looking statements, including those important factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company may elect to do so at some point in the future, the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements and it disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CPI Aero® is a registered trademark of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. For more information, visit www.cpiaero.com, and follow us on Twitter @CPIAERO.

Contacts:

Investor Relations CounselCPI Aerostructures, Inc.
LHA Investor RelationsAndrew L. Davis
Jody BurfeningChief Financial Officer
(212) 838-3777(631) 586-5200
cpiaero@lhai.com adavis@cpiaero.com
www.cpiaero.com


CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,
2023
(Unaudited)		 December 31,
2022
ASSETS
Current Assets:
Cash $3,997,924 $3,847,225
Accounts receivable, net 5,483,915 4,857,772
Insurance recovery receivable 3,600,000 3,600,000
Contract assets 30,362,951 27,384,540
Inventory 2,334,567 2,493,069
Refundable income taxes 40,000 40,000
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 969,116 975,830
Total Current Assets 46,788,473 43,198,436
Operating lease right-of-use assets 6,071,158 6,526,627
Property and equipment, net 1,051,536 1,124,556
Deferred tax asset 6,374,470 6,574,463
Goodwill 1,784,254 1,784,254
Other assets 227,243 238,744
Total Assets $62,297,134 $59,447,080
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable $10,812,974 $8,029,996
Accrued expenses 5,779,242 7,344,590
Litigation settlement obligation 3,600,000 3,600,000
Contract liabilities 7,493,821 6,001,726
Loss reserve 464,044 576,549
Current portion of line of credit 1,920,000 1,200,000
Current portion of long-term debt 1,097,841 1,719,766
Operating lease liabilities 1,872,484 1,817,811
Income tax payable 11,396 11,396
Total Current Liabilities 33,051,802 30,301,834
Line of credit 19,080,000 19,800,000
Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,597,328 5,077,235
Long-term debt, net of current portion 48,746 70,981
Total Liabilities 56,777,876 55,250,050
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock - $.001 par value; authorized 50,000,000 shares, 12,526,042 and 12,506,795 shares, respectively, issued and outstanding 12,526 12,507
Additional paid-in capital 73,528,353 73,189,449
Accumulated deficit (68,021,621) (69,004,926)
Total Shareholders' Equity 5,519,258 4,197,030
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $62,297,134 $59,447,080

CPI AEROSTRUCTURES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2023 2022
Revenue $22,016,668 $20,135,097
Cost of sales 17,354,152 16,700,488
Gross profit 4,662,516 3,434,609
Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,869,058 3,137,657
Income from operations 1,793,458 296,952
Interest expense 610,896 328,608
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 1,182,562 (31,656)
Provision for income taxes 199,257 1,275
Net income (loss) $983,305 $(32,931)
Income (loss) per common share, basic:
Income (loss) per common share-unrestricted shares $0.08 $(0.00)
Income (loss) per common share-restricted shares $0.08 $(0.00)
Income (loss) per common share, diluted $0.08 $(0.00)
Shares used in computing income (loss) per common share, basic:
Unrestricted shares 12,281,115 12,072,838
Restricted shares 239,184 290,305
Total shares 12,520,299 12,363,143
Shares used in computing income (loss) per common share, diluted 12,608,189 12,363,143

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
