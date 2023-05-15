Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Go Metals Corp. (CSE:GOCO)("Go Metals" and/or the "Company"), is pleased to announce plans for the 2023 field geophysics program at the HSP Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project ("HSP") on the Côte-Nord of Quebec.

INITIAL PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS

• Construction of roadside camp within 20 minutes of the project

• High resolution ground UTEM over main targets

• 3D visualization with AirTEM geophysics inversion

• Continued commitment to work with local communities and businesses

"Our team is preparing the largest drill campaign at HSP to date to follow up on last year's success. We are happy to be working with IOS Geoscientific again this year for the expertise they bring to our operation. The company is looking to benefit from high-resolution ground geophysics provided by Lamontagne Geophysics to help our evolving target approach. Working from a 16 person camp this year will give the program more flexibility moving forward," commented Scott Sheldon CEO of Go Metals.

EM Ground Loop Survey

Lamontagne Geophysics will be assisting the company to get high resolution UTEM over the best targets from the 2022 campaign. The team will deploy two surface loops per target to better delineate conductors deeper and with better accuracy. The large 1.5 km loops will give the company more confidence in targeting the best holes for the subsequent drill program to follow in June. The company is planning loops over PGE North, PGE Central, Red Mountain, Chamber North, and Chamber South. The results will be processed with the help of Lamontagne and are expected to be available within a few days of each respective target surveys.

Inversion of AirTEM Geophysics

Southern Geoscience has helped provide further analysis of the geophysics to add context to the results from the 2022 drill program.

The AirTEM data, in profile format, was used to spot the original drillholes. The EM inversions are being used to confirm the original interpretation and to add any insight on the orientation and depth extent of the mineralization. This will be added to the data acquired from additional ground geophysics for the follow-up drill program.

The figures and a summary for each target is available on the company website.

Qualified Person

Hugues Longuépée, P.Geo., is the qualified person ("QP") for the Company as defined in the National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed the technical information presented within this news release. The QP for the Company has not verified the historic sample analytical data disclosed within this release.

About Go Metals

Go Metals targets Canadian battery metal projects to help power a sustainable future. The Company's flagship HSP project has multiple nickel-copper sulphide targets within a 400 square kilometre land package north of Havre-Saint Pierre, Quebec in the Nitassinan of the Innu of Ekuanitshit.

The HSP property hosts multiple magmatic sulphide targets within a potential new nickel belt spanning hundreds of kilometres across the Havre-Saint-Pierre anorthosite complex in the Grenville Province.

Over 80% of the company land package remains unexplored by the company. Current exploration is focused on a 5,000 Hectare area defined by the original AirTEM survey flown in 2019. The surrounding area saw a significant staking rush in 2022 after the company confirmed sulphides at depth.

