Video games, social media, FinTechs and AdTech platforms can now easily integrate Bitcoin Lightning payments to create rewarded experiences that massively grow user base, engagement and retention that can't be matched by traditional legacy payment services

Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - ZEBEDEE, the FinTech and next-generation payments processor pioneering instant, low-fee, borderless and currency-agnostic microtransactions for the global digital era, today announced general availability of its plug-and-play API for all developers and digital platform companies. Developers previously required onboarding through ZEBEDEE representatives, but the new streamlined onboarding process gives them direct access and makes it easier than ever to integrate instant payments in the areas of gaming, streaming media, social media, AdTech and more.

The new ZEBEDEE API provides access to powerful tools for seamless integration of payment solutions via its user-friendly dashboard that serves as a convenient homepage for managing a project's payments. Developers can easily monitor and adjust integrations to unlock new monetization models that increase customer acquisition, retention, engagement and revenue. These are areas where the company creates value beyond the capabilities of traditional legacy payment technologies.





ZEBEDEE's Lightning-based payments tech is now openly available to anyone through a new multi-tiered subscription platform.

ZEBEDEE is the leading payments platform offering a secure and cost-effective payment solution for developers to take advantage of the speed, global reach and low fees of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. As Bitcoin transaction costs have spiked to over $15 per transaction, ZEBEDEE's infrastructure removes cost hurdles with transactions that cost less than one cent. This empowers all developers, even those without any prior Bitcoin experience, to quickly and easily integrate Bitcoin rewards and payments into new or existing apps, creating value-driven experiences that reward individuals for their activities via real-time microtransactions.

The company already powers over 40 applications in-market and processes tens of millions of transactions per month, serving more than 220 developers across various use cases ranging from enabling micro-rewards in games, optimizing the monetization and effectiveness of ads, equipping social interactions with real value to supporting exchange infrastructure.

"As a Lightning engineer that has contributed significantly to the network for many years, it's incredibly rewarding to see how the integration of this technology can not only positively impact applications and the organizations that develop them, but also has the power to transform entire industries," said André Neves, Co-Founder and CTO, ZEBEDEE. "We're excited to see the innovative new applications that will arise when the development community embraces this first-of-it-kind platform."





ZEBEDEE Use Case Examples and Statistics

Mobile games developers and podcast platforms have been ZEBEDEE's earliest and biggest adopters to date, and have seen rapid results from their integrations. Examples include:

Square Enix saw a considerable increase in revenue per daily active user for its mobile dice game Ludo Zenith .

. Fountain Podcasts, which rewards its users for the time spent listening to podcasts on its streaming app and allows them to tip content creators, doubled its user base and substantially boosted its active user count in just the first month after integrating ZEBEDEE.

Fumb Games breathed new life into its aging title Bitcoin Miner by integrating ZEBEDEE, drastically improving its efforts at keeping players coming back time and time again and revitalizing what used to be essentially a dead game with droves of new users.

"When we released Bitcoin Miner four years ago, players weren't that interested in it," said Paul West, Founder & CEO, Fumb Games. "Once we put real Bitcoin into the game, everything changed."





Fumb Games observed a massive upsurge in player retention after adding Bitcoin to their game Bitcoin Miner.

ZEBEDEE API Subscription Tiers and Pricing

With ZEBEDEE, users don't have to worry about high fees, payment infrastructure, converting payments to local currency or global connectivity. Unlike legacy payments solutions that include cost-restrictive fees for slow, limited cross-border capabilities, ZEBEDEE is free to get started and is affordable for any business that wants to engage users around the world. With no setup costs or hidden fees, ZEBEDEE offers multiple tiers to meet the demands of all developers:

Free: 100K transactions/month, 1 million sats volume/month, 2 projects

100K transactions/month, 1 million sats volume/month, 2 projects Pro ($49/month): 1 million transactions/month, 25 million sats volume/month, unlimited projects

($49/month): 1 million transactions/month, 25 million sats volume/month, unlimited projects Premier ($499/month): 25 million transactions/month, 100 million sats volume/month, unlimited projects

ZEBEDEE also offers an "Enterprise" tier that can be customized for the specific needs of any developer. More information about pricing is available here.

"Financial services have evolved dramatically in the digital era, but solutions have continued to be expensive and within siloed walled gardens, with limited ability to support an increasingly global marketplace. Social media, digital entertainment and content creation are heavily integrated into this borderless environment where everything moves at the speed of the Internet, spurring a massive, growing demand for financial services that can cost-effectively move even small amounts of money to anywhere in the world in an instant," said Ben Cousens, Chief Strategy Officer, ZEBEDEE. "ZEBEDEE has a tremendous track record of success with our customers and partners, and the general availability of our API coupled with our free tier makes it easier than ever for anyone to get started. We're proud that this is the first Lightning Network API that anyone can build on without hurdles, and we're excited to make our transformative technology even more accessible for developers so they can benefit from the growing ecosystem."

Key ZEBEDEE API Benefits

Robust APIs: offers easy-to-integrate endpoints for sending and receiving Bitcoin instantaneously, enabling meaningful economic interactions for users through digital currency transactions. Find out more about APIs.

offers easy-to-integrate endpoints for sending and receiving Bitcoin instantaneously, enabling meaningful economic interactions for users through digital currency transactions. Find out more about APIs. Developer Dashboard: provides a comprehensive command center for managing integrations, making it accessible to a wide range of users, from global payment providers to Bitcoin enthusiasts. Learn about the Dashboard.

provides a comprehensive command center for managing integrations, making it accessible to a wide range of users, from global payment providers to Bitcoin enthusiasts. Learn about the Dashboard. Developer Resources : The company is ensuring developer success by offering additional valuable resources that include courses, tutorials, guides and a sandbox environment that makes development simpler for all. See resources.

: The company is ensuring developer success by offering additional valuable resources that include courses, tutorials, guides and a sandbox environment that makes development simpler for all. See resources. Lightning Network-powered Infrastructure: leverages the power of Bitcoin's Lightning Network to enable fast, secure and frictionless payments of any size at extremely low fees, removing the regulatory and technical challenges typically associated with payment infrastructure.

To learn more or to try ZEBEDEE for yourself, visit zebedee.io to get started.

About ZEBEDEE

ZEBEDEE is the leading FinTech building payments technology on top of the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Backed by global VCs and gaming studios including Initial Capital, Lakestar, Kingsway Capital, The Raine Group and Square Enix, its sophisticated tools enable developers to easily integrate payments functionality into their products. ZEBEDEE erases the boundaries between real and virtual worlds by powering instant global transactions of any size for any game, site or application through the Bitcoin Lightning Network. Learn more about ZEBEDEE and the benefits it brings to developers and gamers alike at zebedee.io.

Media contact

Contact-+46729118134

Email - press@zebedee.io

