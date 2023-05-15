At PEGS 2023, SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the BioPhase 8800 driver for Empower software, which integrates the BioPhase 8800 system with the Empower Chromatography Data System (CDS) from Waters Technologies Corporation. Scientists can now directly control the multi-capillary BioPhase 8800 system through the Empower CDS while maintaining the experimental flexibility of SCIEX capillary electrophoresis (CE) systems. This brings BioPhase 8800 system integration into standard workflows, helping to minimize method development, improve characterization and, ultimately, shorten drug development timelines.

Empower CDS is widely used in regulated biopharma labs for instrument control, data acquisition and data analysis for liquid chromatography (LC) and CE workflows. The BioPhase 8800 driver for Empower software enables analytical scientists, both in regulated and non-regulated biopharma labs, to perform these tasks, all from a single software solution. This integration can enable better software validation, data integrity compliance, meeting of regulatory requirements and streamlined user training.

"Automating laboratory data management workflow while achieving data integrity is key to driving laboratory efficiency," said Susan Darling, Sr. Director of CE Product Management at SCIEX. "By providing our customers the ability to interface and control the BioPhase 8800 system in Empower CDS, we allow them to drive laboratory productivity as well as management of data security and compliance."

Get insight into workflows on the BioPhase 8800 system, from process development through QC and release, at PEGS 2023. Join Fang Wang, Sr. Technical Product Manager at SCIEX, at her talk-Empowering your breakthroughs in protein and gene therapy development with multi-capillary electrophoresis (CE) technology-on Thursday, May 18, at 9:30 a.m.

To learn more about the BioPhase 8800 system, visit SCIEX (booth 1216) at PEGS 2023 (https://www.pegsummit.com/).

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantitation of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for over 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let's connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to www.sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries (see www.sciex.com/trademarks).

2023 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. MKT-28007-A.

Waters and Empower are trademarks of Waters Corporation used under license.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005197/en/

Contacts:

Lulu VanZandt

Senior Manager, Brand, Public Relations and Social Media

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

M: +1 (508) 782-9484