Lacework Appoints Lea Kissner as Chief Information Security Officer

Former Humu, Google, and Twitter security leader adds deep security experience

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 15, 2023 -- Lacework, the data-driven cloud security company, today announced the appointment of Lea Kissner as its new Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). As CISO, Kissner will be responsible for leading the development and implementation of Lacework's overall security strategy and programs.





Kissner brings over 20 years of experience leading security, privacy, and anti-abuse efforts at global organizations to Lacework. Their experience includes serving as CISO at Twitter, Chief Privacy Officer at Humu, and Global Lead of Privacy Technology at Google. In the spring of 2020, when Zoom experienced security concerns after a massive increase in usage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kissner served as a Security and Privacy consultant for the company to improve the security , privacy and anti-abuse features of Zoom's products and systems.

Kissner currently serves as a board member to the USENIX Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the advanced computing systems communities and furthering the reach of innovative research.

"I am thrilled to join the team at Lacework and our mission to secure the cloud at a time when enterprises are increasingly expanding their cloud environments," said Kissner. "My whole career I've been passionate about helping people build respectful, secure products that just work for their users. Lacework's unique, data-driven approach to cloud security allows customers to do just that while taking advantage of all the inherent benefits of the cloud."

Kissner's appointment comes as Lacework continues to expand its presence in the cloud security market, as well as its leadership team. In November of 2022 the company announced Andrew Casey as CFO and Meagen Eisenberg as CMO .

"Lea brings a deep understanding of both the challenges facing modern CISOs as well as the tremendous value CISOs bring to their organizations and customers when given the chance to implement security best practices," said Jay Parikh, CEO, Lacework. "Every enterprise needs to be investing in security leadership, both at the operator and board level, and Lea's experience will help us better serve our customer CISOs as we continue to deliver a world class cloud security platform to help them do their job."

