Ceemless Innovation: FullStack Named One of IBJ's Fast 25 List of Fastest Growing Companies

FullStack was named one of the Indianapolis Business Journal's (IBJ) Fast 25 list of fastest-growing companies in Indiana, ranking number 11.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / FullStack, a leading provider of people operations solutions for growing and emerging companies, is proud to announce that it has been named one of the Indianapolis Business Journal's (IBJ) Fast 25 list of fastest growing companies in Indiana. FullStack was ranked number 11, reflecting the company's outstanding growth and success in recent years.

FullStack Ranked #11 on IBJ's Fast 25

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in Indiana by IBJ," said Dawn Lively, CEO of FullStack. "Our mission is to be a leader in people operations for growing and emerging companies so they can focus on their product-market fit and sales. We are proud to have helped many of our clients achieve their goals, and this recognition reflects our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients."

FullStack's success is driven by its focus on people operations, which encompasses all aspects of human resources, from talent management to payroll, benefits, and HR compliance. By outsourcing these functions to FullStack, companies can streamline their operations, reduce costs, and focus on their core business activities.

"There's nothing I find more rewarding than a company starting with us with two employees, and by the end of the first year they're at 10 people, by the end of the second year they're at 25-30, and we get to be a part of that growth," added Lively.

FullStack's commitment to excellence and ability to deliver results have earned it a loyal and satisfied customer base. The company is poised for continued growth and success and is committed to helping its clients achieve their full potential.

For more information about FullStack, please visit us at fullstackpeo.com.

About FullStack:

FullStack is a leading provider of people experience operations solutions for growing and emerging companies. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including talent acquisition, management, payroll, benefits, and compliance, allowing companies to streamline their operations and focus on their core business activities. Founded in 2017, FullStack has established a reputation as a reliable and innovative provider of people operations services.

Contact Information

Dawn Lively-Jenkins

CEO, FullStack

dawn.lively-jenkins@fullstackpeo.com

Related Files

Fast25_Honorees_Social_allcompanies.jpg

SOURCE: FullStack PEO

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754790/FullStack-Named-One-of-IBJs-Fast-25-List-of-Fastest-Growing-Companies