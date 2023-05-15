DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards 15-May-2023

Monday, 15 May 2023

RM plc

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, RM plc announces that, on 12 May 2023, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019:

Director/PDMR Shares Comprised in Awards John Baskerville 250,000 Monique Louis 250,000 Jason Tomlinson 250,000

The options are exercisable in the period 12 May 2026 to 11 May 2033 at an exercise price of GBP0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria: 1. Forty percent (40%) of the Award is subject to a performance condition comparing the Company's totalshareholder return (TSR) against a comparator group of FTSE Small Cap Index (excluding investment trusts) companiesover the period of 3 years commencing on 01 December 2022 and ending on 30 November 2025. 2. Sixty percent (60%) of the Award is subject to a performance condition relating to the performance of theCompany's TSR against absolute targets ranging from 120p to 195p, with this condition also measured at the end ofthe same 3-year period.

No award can vest before 12 May 2026. The Award will be subject to a Holding Period which will end two years after the vesting date.

Enquiries:

RM plc Tel: +44 (0)1235 401 805 Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim) investorrelations@rm.com

Notes: 1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 27 March2019.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name John Baskerville 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RM plc b) LEI 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each a) instrument Identification code ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional awards Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 1. Nil 1. 250,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Monique Louis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RM plc b) LEI 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each a) instrument Identification code ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional awards Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 2. Nil 2. 250,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jason Tomlinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name RM plc b) LEI 2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each a) instrument Identification code ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of conditional awards Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) c) 3. Nil 3. 250,000 Aggregated information d) - Aggregated volume N/A - Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 12 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

