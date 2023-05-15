Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
Dow Jones News
15.05.2023 | 15:31
219 Leser
RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

DJ RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

RM plc (RM.) RM plc: Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards 15-May-2023 / 14:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Monday, 15 May 2023

RM plc

Director/PDMR Performance Share Plan Awards

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations, RM plc announces that, on 12 May 2023, options were granted for nil consideration over the following numbers of ordinary shares of 2 2/7pence each in the Company under the RM Performance Share Plan 2019: 

Director/PDMR  Shares Comprised in Awards 
John Baskerville 250,000 
Monique Louis  250,000 
Jason Tomlinson 250,000

The options are exercisable in the period 12 May 2026 to 11 May 2033 at an exercise price of GBP0.00 per share. It is anticipated that option exercises will be satisfied by the transfer of shares from the Company's employee benefit trust.

Vesting of the award and the receipt of shares will be based on the following criteria: 1. Forty percent (40%) of the Award is subject to a performance condition comparing the Company's totalshareholder return (TSR) against a comparator group of FTSE Small Cap Index (excluding investment trusts) companiesover the period of 3 years commencing on 01 December 2022 and ending on 30 November 2025. 2. Sixty percent (60%) of the Award is subject to a performance condition relating to the performance of theCompany's TSR against absolute targets ranging from 120p to 195p, with this condition also measured at the end ofthe same 3-year period.

No award can vest before 12 May 2026. The Award will be subject to a Holding Period which will end two years after the vesting date.

Enquiries: 

RM plc                       Tel: +44 (0)1235 401 805 
Tarryn Riley, Head of Investor Relations (interim) investorrelations@rm.com

Notes: 1. The RM Performance Share Plan 2019 was approved by shareholders at the Company's AGM held on 27 March2019. 

1 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) 
       Name                          John Baskerville 
 
2 
       Reason for the notification 
 
a) 
       Position/status                    PDMR 
 
b) 
       Initial notification /Amendment            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                                   RM plc 
 
b) 
       LEI                          2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of    Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code                  ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 
b) 
       Nature of the transaction               Grant of conditional awards 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                 Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c) 
                                   1. Nil 
                                           1. 250,000 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume                  N/A 
 
       - Price                        N/A 
 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                   12 May 2023 
 
f) 
       Place of the transaction                Outside a trading venue 
 
1 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) 
       Name                          Monique Louis 
 
2 
       Reason for the notification 
 
a) 
       Position/status                    PDMR 
 
b) 
       Initial notification /Amendment            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                                   RM plc 
 
b) 
       LEI                          2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of    Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code                  ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 
b) 
       Nature of the transaction               Grant of conditional awards 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                 Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c) 
                                   2. Nil 
                                           2. 250,000 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume                  N/A 
 
       - Price                        N/A 
 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                   12 May 2023 
 
f) 
       Place of the transaction                Outside a trading venue 
 
1 
       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) 
       Name                          Jason Tomlinson 
 
2 
       Reason for the notification 
 
a) 
       Position/status                    PDMR 
 
b) 
       Initial notification /Amendment            Initial notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
a)      Name 
                                   RM plc 
 
b) 
       LEI                          2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of    Ordinary Shares of 2 2/7 pence each 
a)      instrument 
 
       Identification code                  ISIN GB00BJT0FF39 
b) 
       Nature of the transaction               Grant of conditional awards 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s)                 Price(s)        Volume(s) 
c) 
                                   3. Nil 
                                           3. 250,000 
 
 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)      - Aggregated volume                  N/A 
 
       - Price                        N/A 
 
e)      Date of the transaction 
                                   12 May 2023 
 
f) 
       Place of the transaction                Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJT0FF39 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      RM. 
LEI Code:    2138005RKUCIEKLXWM61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  243496 
EQS News ID:  1632379 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1632379&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 15, 2023 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
