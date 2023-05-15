Holosis aims to construct a new factory in Hambach, northwestern France, close to where REC previously had plans for a 4 GW heterojunction panel manufacturing facility.From pv magazine France French startup Holosis, a spinoff of EIT InnoEnergy, has revealed plans to build an integrated solar cell and module manufacturing facility in Hambach, near Sarreguemines, in northwestern France. The location is the same as that of a now-abandoned factory project by Norwegian solar module manufacturer REC. It originally planned to build a 4 GW heterojunction panel factory there. The new factory will have ...

