Prysmian Group Recognized As Northern Kentucky Innovation Leader

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, received the Innovation Award at this year's Business Impact Awards sponsored by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce.

The Northern Kentucky business community and NKY Chamber joined together at Drees Pavilion on May 3 to celebrate small and large businesses, new and long-standing, for their innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

"Once again, a big round of applause and congratulations to all of this year's winners of the Business Impact Awards," said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. "Their leadership and contributions not only grow our economy, they also help our community be the best place to live, work, play, learn and give back."

Prysmian was selected as the winner of the Innovation Award, recognizing a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace, raising the bar and showcasing Northern Kentucky as an area of thoughtful, innovative industry leaders.

"It was an honor to receive the Innovation Award this year and for Prysmian to be considered alongside these other incredible businesses that make up the Northern Kentucky region," said Paul Furtado, COO of Prysmian Group North America. "The room was packed full of community members, business leaders and representatives that make Northern Kentucky such an innovative region, and we are pleased to be recognized among them."

Innovation is an integral part of Prysmian's business model, helping deliver wire and cable products that are faster, smarter and more sustainable than before.

"For Prysmian, innovation is all about meeting the needs of our customers and communities, understanding their business drivers as quickly as they do," said Valeria Garcia, Vice President of Research and Development at Prysmian Group. "With six research and development centers across North America, we can engineer breakthrough projects, like our E3X® Robot System, that enhance energy transmission efficiency, safety and sustainability."

Developed initially as an in-factory application process for aluminum conductors and field installations to new overhead transmission lines, Prysmian Group created and patented an E3X robotic application process to meet a growing customer need that brings this innovative technology to existing transmission conductors. By applying a heat-dissipating E3X Technology coating on existing power lines, utilities can increase capacity by 15-25 percent.

The E3X robot system was engineered with one of Prysmian's utility customers and tested on live lines, ultimately winning Gold in the 2022 Edison Award for innovation.

Learn more about Prysmian Group's breakthrough innovations at na.prysmiangroup.com.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

