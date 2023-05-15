Newswire Earns TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in Two Categories - Public Relations and Press Release Management

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Newswire, an industry leader in press release distribution services, including content production, strategy, and planning as well as media technology, is excited to announce it has earned two Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius.





Through a combination of its award-winning SaaS platform, its expansive press release distribution network, and the experience of its team of experts, Newswire proudly earned top honors in the Public Relations (PR) and Press Release Management categories.

"Our company's main focus is helping brands around the globe get their news in front of the eyes that matter most - the media and their target audiences," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct. "Earning two Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius is a vote of confidence that our press release distribution services help companies of all sizes and industries amplify their message and stand out in a crowded marketplace."

TrustRadius is the most trusted review site for business technology and helps buyers make better product decisions based on unbiased and insightful reviews.

Newswire provides its customers with an array of press release distribution services including:

Press Release Distribution - Newswire offers its clients 10 distribution channels to choose from including Digital, Digital Plus, State, National, Financial, Canada, United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Global.

Press Release Optimizer (PRO) - A full-service program that helps companies develop newsworthy content and connect with the media to create the visibility they need. There are three tiers of the PRO plan:

Content PRO is made for those who need more support with planning and crafting their messaging.

is made for those who need more support with planning and crafting their messaging. Media PRO is made for those who are looking for more visibility and outreach to the media.

is made for those who are looking for more visibility and outreach to the media. Total PRO provides both content and media support.

Media Database - A subscription to Newswire's Media Database provides access to a comprehensive repository of media contacts updated in real-time through a blend of technology and human-centered review.

Media Monitoring - Track important news, measure author sentiment, and identify industry trends with Newswire's Media Monitoring technology.

Analytics - Report campaign metrics, analyze key channels, and calculate media value with Newswire's Analytics software.

Newsrooms - Showcase your press releases, news, and social media content in a secure and customizable newsroom.

"It's an honor to earn two TrustRadius Top Rated Awards in Public Relations and Press Release Management and we look forward to building on this momentum to support our customers in distributing the right message to the right audience at the right time," added Hammers.

To learn more about Newswire's press release distribution services, visit newswire.com.

About Newswire

Newswire is a media technology company that provides its clients the Press Release Optimizer, which consists of press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms that power the Media Advantage: greater brand awareness through earned media, increased online visibility through greater SEO recognition, and more sales inquiries through targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Through its disruptive Press Release Optimizer, relentless commitment to customer satisfaction, and passion for customer performance, Newswire is automating media and marketing communications for large and small businesses seeking to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time for the right purpose.

To learn more about Newswire and its Press Release Optimizer, visit Newswire.com and discover why our customers have named us #1 for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use for four years in a row. For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Newswire is a wholly owned subsidiary of Issuer Direct, a leading communications and compliance company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com.

