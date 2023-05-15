Terawulf Inc.: TeraWulf Announces First Quarter 2023 Results and Provides Operational Updates

Increased hashrate capacity by 65% in Q1 2023 to 3.3 EH/s as of March 31, 2023.

Self-mined 533 Bitcoin in Q1 2023, an increase of 38% over the Bitcoin self-mined in Q4 2022.

Revenue per Bitcoin produced increased 28% in Q1 2023, while power cost per Bitcoin declined by 21%.

EASTON, Md., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TeraWulf Inc. (Nasdaq: WULF) ("TeraWulf" or the "Company"), which owns and operates vertically integrated, domestic Bitcoin mining facilities powered by more than 91% zero-carbon energy, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023 and provided an operational update.

First Quarter 2023 Operational and Financial Highlights

Generated revenue of $12.3 million and self-mined 533 Bitcoin in Q1 2023.

Commenced mining at the Nautilus Cryptomine in February 2023, a joint venture with Cumulus Coin, LLC and the first behind the meter Bitcoin mining facility powered by 100% nuclear power in the U.S., with over 1.2 EH/s of self-mining capacity deployed as of March 31, 2023.

Achieved a total self-mining hashrate of 3.3 EH/s as of March 31, 2023, representing a quarterly increase of 65% relative to December 31, 2022.





Key Metrics 1 Q4 2022 Q1 2023 % Change Bitcoin Self-Mined 2 387 533 38% Revenue - Self-Mining Equivalent ($M) 3 $7.0 $12.3 77% Revenue - Hosting ($M) 4 $1.5 $1.2 (17)% Power Cost ($M) 5 $5.9 $5.6 (5)% Avg. Operating Hashrate (EH/s) - Self-Mining 1.1 1.9 65% Avg. Operating Hashrate (EH/s) - Hosted 0.5 0.5 (6)% Revenue per Bitcoin $18,053 $23,073 28% Power Cost per Bitcoin $10,643 $8,429 (21)%





Management Commentary

"We continue to execute our stated goals, delivering strong results in Q1 2023. Based on the continued hard work and commitment of our people, we recently energized 50 MW at Nautilus and are nearly complete in adding another 50 MW of capacity at Lake Mariner, which together will achieve our target of 5.5 EH/s of capacity in the second quarter," stated Kerri Langlais, Chief Strategy Officer of TeraWulf.

"TeraWulf's strong gross profit margins despite a low price Bitcoin environment showcase the advantages of the vertically integrated, infrastructure focused strategy," added Langlais.

Production and Operations Update

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had an operational miner fleet of approximately 27,200 miners, comprised of 18,000 operational miners at its wholly owned Lake Mariner facility in New York (13,000 self-miners and 5,000 hosted miners) and 9,200 self-miners at the nuclear-powered Nautilus facility in Pennsylvania. The Company's self-mining hashrate capacity increased to 2.8 EH/s with an additional 0.5 EH/s of hosted capacity as of March 31, 2023, reflecting a total increase in hashrate of 65% in Q1 2023.

TeraWulf is currently expanding mining operations at its wholly owned Lake Mariner facility in New York with the addition of Building 2, which is expected to increase the facility's operational capacity from 60 MW currently to 110 MW in Q2 2023. The Company has the ability to expand mining capacity at Lake Mariner by an additional 80 MW, for a total of 190 MW, in the near term.

As of April 20, 2023, the Company's stake in phase one of the Nautilus facility - 50 MW and 1.9 EH/s - was fully energized. TeraWulf has the option to add an additional 50 MW of Bitcoin mining capacity at Nautilus, for a total of 100 MW, which TeraWulf plans to deploy in future phases pending capital availability.

Across its two sites, the Company expects to have a total operational capacity of 50,000 miners (5.5 EH/s) in Q2 2023, representing approximately 160 MW of net mining infrastructure.

First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue in the first quarter of 2023 increased 20% to $11.5 million compared to $9.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase is attributable to the significant increase in operating self-mining hashrate as well as a higher average price of Bitcoin relative to the fourth quarter of 2022.

Cost of revenue as a percentage of revenue decreased to 43% in the first quarter of 2023 compared to 55% in the fourth quarter of 2022 primarily driven by decreased energy costs, as the power cost per Bitcoin mined fell by 19% quarter over quarter.

Cost of Operations in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 11% to $15.8 million compared to $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in Cost of Operations was primarily driven by realized cost reductions in connection with the Company's stated cost reduction strategy.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf (Nasdaq: WULF) owns and operates vertically integrated, environmentally clean Bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. Led by an experienced group of energy entrepreneurs, the Company currently has two Bitcoin mining facilities: the wholly owned Lake Mariner facility in New York, and Nautilus Cryptomine facility in Pennsylvania, a joint venture with Cumulus Coin, LLC. TeraWulf generates domestically produced Bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro, and solar energy with a goal of utilizing 100% zero-carbon energy. With a core focus on ESG that ties directly to its business success, TeraWulf expects to offer attractive mining economics at an industrial scale.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended.

1 Unaudited monthly results are based on estimates, which remain subject to standard month end adjustments. The Company's share of the earnings or losses of the Nautilus facility is reflected in the caption "Equity in net loss of investee, net of tax" in the consolidated statements of operations. Operations at Nautilus do not impact the revenue or cost of goods sold lines in TeraWulf's consolidated statements of operations.

2 Includes BTC earned from profit sharing associated with short-term hosting agreement at the Lake Mariner facility and TeraWulf's net share of BTC produced at the Nautilus facility.

3 Includes TeraWulf's net share of BTC revenue generated at the Nautilus facility and profit sharing from hosting agreement.

4 Excludes BTC earned from profit sharing associated with short-term hosting agreement at the Lake Mariner facility.

5 Includes TeraWulf's net share of power cost incurred at the Nautilus facility.

6 Includes gross total hashrate of miners hosted on short-term agreement at the lake Mariner facility.

March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,985 $ 1,279 Restricted cash 1 7,044 Digital currency, net 117 183 Prepaid expenses 4,378 5,095 Amounts due from related parties - - Other current assets 739 543 Total current assets 22,220 14,144 Equity in net assets of investee 122,035 98,741 Property, plant and equipment, net 159,415 191,521 Right-of-use asset 11,694 11,944 Other assets 1,417 1,337 TOTAL ASSETS $ 316,781 $ 317,687 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 18,966 $ 21,862 Accrued construction liabilities 729 2,903 Other accrued liabilities 9,119 14,963 Share based liabilities due to related party 14,896 14,583 Other amounts due to related parties 4,406 3,295 Contingent value rights 7,001 10,900 Current portion of operating lease liability 43 42 Insurance premium financing payable 961 2,117 Convertible promissory notes - 3,416 Current portion of long-term debt - 51,938 Total current liabilities 56,121 126,019 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 936 947 Long-term debt 113,411 72,967 TOTAL LIABILITIES 170,468 199,933 Commitments and Contingencies (See Note 12) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 and 25,000,000 authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 9,566 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022; aggregate liquidation preference of $10,608 and $10,349 at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 9,273 9,273 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 400,000,000 and 200,000,000 authorized at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively; 186,268,682 and 145,492,971 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 186 145 Common stock to be issued 4,390 - Additional paid-in capital 345,195 294,810 Accumulated deficit (212,731 ) (186,474 ) Total stockholders' equity 146,313 117,754 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 316,781 $ 317,687







Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenue $ 11,533 $ 217 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation shown below) 5,002 32 Gross profit 6,531 185 Cost of operations: Operating expenses 308 480 Operating expenses - related party 597 62 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,492 5,985 Selling, general and administrative expenses - related party 2,898 2,816 Depreciation 5,433 4 Realized gain on sale of digital currency (603 ) - Impairment of digital currency 627 5 Total cost of operations 15,752 9,352 Operating loss (9,221 ) (9,167 ) Interest expense (6,834 ) (5,322 ) Loss before income tax and equity in net loss of investee (16,055 ) (14,489 ) Income tax (expense) benefit - - Equity in net loss of investee, net of tax (10,167 ) (788 ) Loss from continuing operations (26,222 ) (15,277 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (35 ) (2,906 ) Net loss (26,257 ) (18,183 ) Preferred stock dividends (259 ) (45 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (26,516 ) $ (18,228 ) Loss per common share: Continuing operations $ (0.16 ) $ (0.15 ) Discontinued operations - (0.03 ) Basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 165,015,228 100,121,370







Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (26,257 ) $ (18,183 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization of debt issuance costs, commitment fees and accretion of debt discount 3,549 2,458 Related party expense to be settled with respect to common stock 313 - Common stock issued for interest expense 26 - Stock-based compensation expense 876 - Depreciation 5,433 4 Amortization of right-of-use asset 250 20 Increase in digital currency from mining (9,940 ) (217 ) Impairment of digital currency 627 5 Realized gain on sale of digital currency (603 ) - Proceeds from sale of digital currency 9,982 - Equity in net loss of investee, net of tax 10,167 788 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax 35 2,906 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease (increase) in prepaid expenses 717 (4,449 ) Decrease in amounts due from related parties - 815 Increase in other current assets (241 ) (34 ) Increase in other assets (83 ) (848 ) Decrease in accounts payable (2,435 ) (3,978 ) (Decrease) increase in other accrued liabilities (1,354 ) 4,756 Increase in other amounts due to related parties 325 776 Decrease in operating lease liability (10 ) (21 ) Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations (8,623 ) (15,202 ) Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations (90 ) (50 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,713 ) (15,252 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Investments in joint venture, including direct payments made on behalf of joint venture (2,285 ) (19,072 ) Reimbursable payments for deposits on plant and equipment made on behalf of a joint venture or joint venture partner - (11,402 ) Reimbursement of payments for deposits on plant and equipment made on behalf of a joint venture or joint venture partner - 11,402 Purchase of and deposits on plant and equipment (9,986 ) (27,745 ) Payment of contingent value rights liability (3,899 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (16,170 ) (46,817 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from insurance premium financing 295 4,706 Principal payments on insurance premium financing (1,451 ) (1,559 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issuance costs paid of $995 and $142 26,562 6,787 Proceeds from common stock to be issued, net of issuance costs of $56 and $0 4,390 - Proceeds from warrant issuances 2,500 - Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock - 9,266 Proceeds from issuance of convertible promissory note 1,250 - Net cash provided by financing activities 33,546 19,200 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,663 (42,869 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 8,323 46,455 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 16,986 $ 3,586 Cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 5,399 $ 1,427 Income taxes $ - $ -













