KH Group Oyj: CFO Tuomas Joensuu to leave the company in September 2023

KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release

15 May 2023 at 4:15 pm EEST

CFO Tuomas Joensuu to leave the company in September 2023

Tuomas Joensuu, CFO of KH Group Plc, has resigned and will move to a new position outside the company. Mr. Joensuu will continue as CFO of KH Group until beginning of September. The company launches the process for appointing Mr. Joensuu's successor immediately.

"I would like to thank Tuomas for his valuable contribution in leading the company's financial function since 2022 and in connection with the company's previous investment activities since 2019. I wish Tuomas success in his new position", says Ville Nikulainen, CEO of KH Group."

KH GROUP PLC

Ville Nikulainen

CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.