Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Hier heute noch handeln? Große Kurschance nach Ad-hoc-Meldung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 938508 | ISIN: FI0009008924 | Ticker-Symbol: WE3
Frankfurt
15.05.23
08:15 Uhr
1,092 Euro
+0,002
+0,18 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KH GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0981,10617:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.05.2023 | 15:18
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KH Group Oyj: CFO Tuomas Joensuu to leave the company in September 2023

KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release
15 May 2023 at 4:15 pm EEST

CFO Tuomas Joensuu to leave the company in September 2023

Tuomas Joensuu, CFO of KH Group Plc, has resigned and will move to a new position outside the company. Mr. Joensuu will continue as CFO of KH Group until beginning of September. The company launches the process for appointing Mr. Joensuu's successor immediately.

"I would like to thank Tuomas for his valuable contribution in leading the company's financial function since 2022 and in connection with the company's previous investment activities since 2019. I wish Tuomas success in his new position", says Ville Nikulainen, CEO of KH Group."

KH GROUP PLC

Ville Nikulainen
CEO

FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Major media
www.khgroup.com

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.