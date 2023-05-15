Sumo Logic, Inc.: Sumo Logic Names Joe Kim as President and Chief Executive Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sumo Logic, the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced that Joe Kim has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Kim succeeds Ramin Sayar, who is stepping down after leading Sumo Logic over the past eight and half years and now through its successful acquisition by Francisco Partners.



Mr. Kim is a seasoned technology executive with more than two decades of operating executive experience in application, infrastructure, and security industries. Most recently, Mr. Kim served as a Senior Operating Partner for Francisco Partners Consulting (FPC), assisting in deal thesis, assessing product-market-fit and technology readiness and helping portfolio companies create value for customers and shareholders through advisory, board and mentorship activities. Prior to FPC, Mr. Kim served as the Chief Technology and Chief Product Officer of Citrix, where he was responsible for strategy, development and delivery of the company's $3.2 billion portfolio of products. Throughout the course of his career, Mr. Kim has held various senior executive roles at SolarWinds, Hewlett Packard Enterprise and General Electric. In addition, Mr. Kim currently serves on the boards of SmartBear and Andela and is a member of the Innovation Advisory Council. He is a graduate of Marquette University.

"I have long been impressed by Sumo Logic's ability to deliver powerful insights to customer's cloud infrastructures through its observability and security solutions," Mr. Kim said. "We intend to build on this strong foundation and deliver the leading SaaS analytics platform for reliable and secure cloud-native applications. I am excited to hit the ground running and to work alongside the Sumo Logic team to accelerate growth, innovate on our leading technology and empower our customers."

Added Mr. Sayar, "I am very proud of the continued success and journey for Sumo Logic. I know that Sumo Logic's customers, partners and employees are in good hands with Joe Kim as CEO. As the business transitions to private ownership, I look forward to seeing what the Sumo Logic and Francisco Partners teams can achieve together in this large and growing market opportunity."

"We want to thank Ramin for his many years of leadership at Sumo Logic. Under his guidance, Sumo Logic has become a leading SaaS analytics platform for the observability and security markets. We are thrilled to partner with Joe in his new role as CEO. Joe brings a depth of product and technology experience and a strong customer-orientation, which will be instrumental in driving continued growth and market leadership at Sumo Logic," said Brian Decker and Evan Daar, Partners at Francisco Partners.

"We are excited to partner with the Sumo Logic team to help accelerate investments in our SaaS analytics platform, ensuring customers are able to observe and secure their most mission-critical cloud-native applications," added Karl Shum, Principal at Francisco Partners.

