WKN: 938383 | ISIN: IL0010828585
Berlin
15.05.23
08:08 Uhr
12,510 Euro
+0,004
+0,03 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
G WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
15.05.2023
G. Willi-Food International Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results With A Record High Quarterly Sales

YAVNE, Israel, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ: WILC) (the "Company" or "Willi-Food"), a global company that specializes in the development, marketing and international distribution of kosher foods, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 .

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023

  • Sales increased by 28.2% to NIS 151.4 million ( US$ 41.9 million ) from NIS 118.1 million ( US$ 32.7 million ) in the first quarter of 2022.
  • Gross profit increased by 17.0% year-over-year to NIS 40.0 million ( US$ 11.1 million ).
  • Operating income increased by 37.7% year-over-year to NIS 13.0 million ( US$ 3.6 million ).
  • Cash and securities balance of NIS 236.7 million ( US$ 65.5 million ) as of March 31, 2023 .
  • Basic earnings per share of NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.21) .

Management Comment

Zwi Williger & Joseph Williger, Chairmen & CEO of Willi-Food, commented: "We are pleased to present the Company's first quarter 2023 financial results with record quarterly sales and strong operational results. Although the Company's gross profit margin was adversely affected by the strengthening of the USD and Euro currencies in which the Company buys its products and the increase of product prices, the Company succeeded in achieving an improvement in its operational profit. This improvement was mainly due to the increase with sales, which resulted from the expansion of our range of products, an increase in inventory levels and availability and increased efforts in advertising and marketing, these actions caused an increase in demand for the Company's products and higher availability of the Company's products in stores. We believe that investing in our logistic capabilities and in sales and marketing capabilities will help us to further expand our business activity in the future.

First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Summary

Sales for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 28.2% to NIS 151.4 million ( US$ 41.9 million ) from NIS 118.1 million ( US$ 32.7 million ) recorded in the first quarter of 2022. Sales increased mainly due to (i) an increase in the range of the Company's products, (ii) increased efforts to increase our inventory levels and its availability for the increasing demand for our products, (iii) increased efforts to improve presence of the Company's line of products in stores and (iv) advertising and promotional campaigns.

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 17.0% to NIS 40.0 million ( US$ 11.1 million ) compared to NIS 34.2 million ( US$ 9.5 million ) recorded in the first quarter of 2022. First quarter gross profit rate decreased by 2.6% to 26.4% compared to gross profit rate of 29.0% for the same period in 2022. The increase in gross profit was mainly due to increased sales that offset the increased costs of the Company's imported products compared to the cost of products in the first quarter of 2022.

Selling expenses increased by 3.6% to NIS 19.9 million ( US$ 5.5 million ) compared to NIS 19.2 million ( US$ 5.3 million ) in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to an increase in expenses transportation and maintenance to support the increased sales.

General and administrative expenses increased by 29.1% to NIS 7.1 million ( US$ 2.0 million ) compared to NIS 5.5 million ( US$ 1.5 million ) in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in management compensation and options grants made under the Company's option plan.

Operating profit for the first quarter of 2023 increased by 37.7% to NIS 13.0 million ( US$ 3.6 million ) compared to NIS 9.5 million ( US$ 2.6 million ) in the first quarter of 2022. The increase was primarily due to the increase in gross profit.

Financial income, net was NIS 0.5 million ( US$ 0.1 million ) for the first quarter of 2023 compared to NIS 5.8 million ( US$ 1.6 million ) in the first quarter of 2022. Financial income, net for the first quarter of 2023 comprised mainly from interest and dividend income from the Company's portfolio of securities in an amount of NIS 3.8 million ( USD 1.0 million ) and expenses from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value in an amount of NIS 3.3 million ( USD 0.9 million ).

Willi-Food's income before taxes for the first quarter of 2023 was NIS 13.5 million ( US$ 3.7 million ) compared to income before taxes of NIS 15.3 million ( US$ 4.2 million ) in the first quarter of 2022.

Willi-Food's net profit in the first quarter of 2023 was NIS 10.8 million ( US$ 3.0 million ), or NIS 0.78 (US$ 0.21) per share, compared to NIS 13.6 million ( US$ 3.8 million ), or NIS 0.98 (US$ 0.27) per share, recorded in the first quarter of 2022. Net profit for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 20.5% year-over-year. The decrease in net profit was mainly due to a decrease from revaluation of the Company's portfolio of securities to fair value.

Willi-Food ended the first quarter of 2023 with NIS 236.7 million ( US$ 65.5 million ) in cash and securities. Net cash used for continuing activities for the first quarter of 2023 was NIS 21.0 million ( US$ 5.8 million ). Willi-Food's shareholders' equity at the end of March 2023 was NIS 540.7 million ( US$ 149.6 million ).

NOTE A: NIS to US$ exchange rate used for convenience only

The convenience translation of New Israeli Shekels (NIS) into U.S. dollars was made at the rate of exchange prevailing on March 31, 2023, with U.S. $1.00 equal to NIS 3.615 The translation was made solely for the convenience of the reader.

NOTE B: IFRS

The Company's consolidated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023 are presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").


About G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (http://www.willi-food.com) is an Israeli-based company specializing in high-quality, great-tasting kosher food products. Willi-Food is engaged directly and through its subsidiaries in the design, import, marketing and distribution of over 650 food products worldwide. As one of Israel's leading food importers, Willi-Food markets and sells its food products to over 1,500 customers and 3,000 selling points in Israel and around the world, including large retail and private supermarket chains, wholesalers and institutional consumers. The Company's operating divisions include Willi-Food in Israel and Euro European Dairies, a wholly owned subsidiary that designs, develops and distributes branded kosher, dairy-food products.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding trends, demand for our products and expected sales, operating results, and earnings. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. These risks and other factors include but are not limited to: war in Ukraine, the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to international commercial shipping and disruptions in commodity pricing monetary risks including changes in marketable securities or changes in currency exchange rates- especially the NIS/U.S. Dollar exchange rate, payment default by any of our major clients, the loss of one of more of our key personnel, changes in laws and regulations, including those relating to the food distribution industry, and inability to meet and maintain regulatory qualifications and approvals for our products, termination of arrangements with our suppliers, loss of one or more of our principal clients, increase or decrease in global purchase prices of food products, increasing levels of competition in Israel and other markets in which we do business, changes in economic conditions in Israel, including in particular economic conditions in the Company's core markets, our inability to accurately predict consumption of our products and changes in consumer preferences, our inability to protect our intellectual property rights, our inability to successfully integrate our recent acquisitions, insurance coverage not sufficient enough to cover losses of product liability claims, and risks associated with product liability claims. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 22, 2023 . These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



March 31,

December 31

March 31,

December 31

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

2022

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

2022

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

ASSETS














Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

131,472

198,339

150,607

36,368

54,866

41,662

Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss

105,272

147,808

116,762

29,121

40,887

32,299

Trade receivables

177,648

139,781

165,838

49,142

38,667

45,875

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

8,113

6,723

4,956

2,245

1,860

1,371

Inventories

95,596

66,537

71,929

26,444

18,406

19,897

Current tax assets

2,732

4,305

3,117

756

1,191

862

Total current assets

520,833

563,493

513,209

144,076

155,877

141,966








Non-current assets







Property, plant and equipment

106,052

89,563

99,216

29,337

24,775

27,446

Less -Accumulated depreciation

52,593

49,735

51,533

14,549

13,758

14,255


53,459

39,828

47,683

14,788

11,017

13,191








Right of use asset

3,289

3,544

3,391

910

980

938

Financial assets carried at fair value through profit or loss

44,084

31,282

44,113

12,195

8,653

12,203

Goodwill

36

36

36

10

10

10

Total non-current assets

100,868

74,690

95,223

27,903

20,660

26,342









621,701

638,183

608,432

171,979

176,537

168,308

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES














Current liabilities







Current maturities of lease liabilities

2,243

1,025

2,194

620

284

607

Trade payables

27,242

22,509

24,842

7,536

6,227

6,872

Employees Benefits

4,590

5,051

3,756

1,270

1,397

1,039

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

-

6,519

-

-

1,803

-

Other payables and accrued expenses

41,068

30,542

11,836

11,360

8,449

3,275

Total current liabilities

75,143

65,646

42,628

20,786

18,160

11,793








Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities

1,205

2,643

1,284

333

730

355

Deferred taxes

3,663

3,296

4,198

1,013

912

1,161

Retirement benefit obligation

924

1,688

878

256

467

243

Total non-current liabilities

5,792

7,627

6,360

1,602

2,109

1,759








Shareholders' equity







Share capital

1,490

1,490

1,490

412

412

412

Additional paid in capital

171,976

170,760

171,550

47,573

47,237

47,455

Remeasurement of the net liability in respect of defined benefit

(195)

(959)

(195)

(54)

(265)

(54)

Capital fund

247

247

247

68

68

68

Retained earnings

367,876

394,000

386,980

101,766

108,990

107,049

Treasury shares

(628)

(628)

(628)

(174)

(174)

(174)

Equity attributable to owners of the Company

540,766

564,910

559,444

149,591

156,268

154,756









621,701

638,183

608,432

171,979

176,537

168,308


(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

NIS

US dollars (*)

In thousands (except per share and share data)






Sales

151,356

118,069

41,869

32,661

Cost of sales

111,322

83,827

30,795

23,189






Gross profit

40,034

34,242

11,074

9,472






Operating costs and expenses:










Selling expenses

19,919

19,238

5,510

5,322

General and administrative expenses

7,117

5,546

1,969

1,534

Other income

25

-

7

-

Total operating expenses

27,011

24,784

7,472

6,856






Operating income

13,023

9,458

3,602

2,616






Financial income

4,606

6,030

1,274

1,668

Financial expenses

(4,080)

(182)

(1,129)

(50)






Total financial income, net

526

5,848

145

1,618











Income before taxes on income

13,549

15,306

3,747

4,234

Taxes on income

(2,704)

(1,662)

(748)

(460)






Profit for the period

10,845

13,644

2,999

3,774











Earnings per share:





Basic / diluted earnings per share

0.78

0.98

0.21

0.27






Shares used in computation of
basic/diluted EPS

13,867,017

13,867,017

13,867,017

13,867,017

Actual number of shares

13,867,017

13,867,017

13,867,017

13,867,017


(*) Convenience translation into U.S. dollars.

G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS




Three months

ended

Three months

ended


March 31,

March 31,


2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2


NIS

US dollars (*)


In thousands (except per share and share data)

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Profit from continuing operations

10,845

13,644

2,999

3,774


Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash used in continuing
operating activities (Appendix A)

(31,858)

(11,347)

(8,812)

(3,139)


Net cash from (used in) continuing operating activities

(21,013)

2,297

(5,813)

635














CASH FLOWS - INVESTING ACTIVITIES






Acquisition of property plant and equipment

(6,811)

(2,317)

(1,884)

(641)


Proceeds from sale of marketable securities, net

8,493

8,204

2,348

2,269


Net cash provided investing activities

1,682

5,887

464

1,628








CASH FLOWS - FINANCING ACTIVITIES






Lease liability payments

(493)

(531)

(136)

(147)


Net cash used in continuing financing activities

(493)

(531)

(136)

(147)








Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(19,824)

7,653

(5,485)

2,116


Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

150,607

195,718

41,662

54,141


Exchange gains (losses) on cash and cash equivalents

689

(5,032)

191

(1,392)


Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

131,472

198,339

36,368

54,865








(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.


G. WILLI-FOOD INTERNATIONAL LTD.

APPENDIX TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

CASH FLOWS - OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

A. Adjustments to reconcile net profit to net cash from continuing operating activities:





Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

Decrease (increase) in deferred income taxes

(535)

1,279

(148)

354

Unrealized loss (gain) on marketable securities

3,024

(2,148)

837

(594)

Unrealized gain of financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

-

(7,441)

-

(2,058)

Depreciation and amortization

1,625

1,848

450

511

Capital gain on disposal of property plant and equipment

(25)

-

(7)

-

Exchange losses (gain) on cash and cash equivalents

(689)

5,032

(191)

1,392

Stock based compensation reserve

426

-

118

-






Changes in assets and liabilities:





Increase in trade receivables and other receivables

(11,247)

(3,226)

(3,111)

(892)

Increase in inventories

(23,667)

(7,009)

(6,547)

(1,939)

Increase in trade and other payables, and other current liabilities

2,564

3,165

709

876

Cash generated from operations

(28,524)

(8,500)

(7,890)

(2,350)

Income tax paid

(3,334)

(2,847)

(922)

(789)

Net cash flows from operating activities

(31,858)

(11,347)

(8,812)

(3,139)






B. Significant non-cash transactions:






Three months

Three months

ended

ended

March 31,

March 31,

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

2 0 2 3

2 0 2 2

NIS

US dollars (*)

(in thousands)

Dividend payable

29,949

19,966

8,285

5,523






(*) Convenience Translation into U.S. Dollars.

This information is intended to be reviewed in conjunction with the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:
G. Willi - Food International Ltd.
Yitschak Barabi, Chief Financial Officer
(+972) 8-932-1000
[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/959267/G_Willi_Food_International_Logo.jpg

SOURCE G. Willi-Food International Ltd.

© 2023 PR Newswire
