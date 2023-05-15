Songci Mechatronics says that its new furnace reduces concentric circles in n-type wafers by 50% and achieves about 24% lower oxygen content than mainstream wafers.Songci Mechatronics, a unit of China-based PV equipment manufacturer Wuxi Autowell, has unveiled a low-oxygen furnace solution for the production of n-type monocrystalline wafers. The new solution is designed to address the higher quality requirements of n-type cells based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technology, which demands a high-temperature process, lower resistivity, and lower oxygen content. "Songci's SC-1600-LO2 ...

