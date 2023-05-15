Spigen Announces ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Charger Series

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Charger series is now available. With Spigen Power Quality Technology, it minimizes ripple & noise that damages devices while charging.

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / World-renowned mobile accessory brand Spigen announced its newest series to their mobile charging power accessory lineup: Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN 352, 452, 652. The first two digits mean total output watt and the last number is for the ports. (ex. 352: total 35W with 2 ports)

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Charger Series

Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Charger Series, 3 series and 3 colors for each

Some people might think there are not any problems using cheap, low-quality wall chargers to charge their devices. However, those types of chargers could actually damage the devices due to the ripple noise. The new Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN series minimizes ripple noise with Power Quality Technology to charge your device more safely than other wall chargers.

Also with the latest Gallium Nitride(GaN) technology, the ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Charger series is able to perform more efficiently than traditional Silicon-based chargers, generating a powerful output and less heat, with a compact size. According to the result of Spigen's charging speed test, this series can charge iPhone 14 Pro up to 84% within an hour. GaN 452 and GaN 652 are also compatible with the 'Samsung Galaxy series' Super Fast Charging 2.0.

"Spigen always focuses on making customer-oriented products," says Joe Bae, the director of Spigen's Power Accessory Department. "Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Charger series is a great fit and convenient to use with any charging situation that the consumer is facing."

The Spigen ArcStation Pro GaN Wall Charger series is now available on Amazon.

