The shares of gas producers have shone in recent years with price increases and dividends. Nippon Sanso, the number one in Japan, however, has some catching up to do. But management now seems to be pulling the right levers. As a Japanese manufacturer, Nippon Sanso could also benefit doubly from trends in the global economy.

Warren Buffett turns his attention back to Japan

For some time now, analysts have been praising the low valuations and the resulting opportunities in Japanese equities. Apparently, there seems to be a pent-up demand here. Warren Buffett recently turned the spotlight back on the island. The investor from Omaha had already invested in August 2020 with his investment holding Berkshire Hathaway a total of more than six billion U.S. dollars in the five major Japanese trading companies Mitsubishi, Mitsui, Itochu, Marubeni and Sumitomo. Now, in an interview with the Japanese media portal Nikkei, he announced that he has increased his stakes in the conglomerates.

Nippon Sanso: Japan's number one gas producer!

However, Buffett has opted for the easier way. These companies are all conglomerates. They do business in commodities, food, shipping, steel or textiles. They generally benefit from Japan's growth. In this respect, this investment corresponds to a country play. However, there are also focused individual stocks that are worth a look. These include Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (18.83 € | JP3711600001). The company was founded in Tokyo in 1910 and is now one of the largest gas producers in the world.

What does Nippon Sanso do?

Nippon Sanso Corporation specializes in the manufacture of gases and gas equipment. The company produces a wide range of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen, argon and carbon dioxide, which are used in various industries such as electronics, metallurgy, food processing, chemicals and healthcare. In addition, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...