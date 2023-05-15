UK-based Ideal Heating has developed an air-source heat pump for the UK residential market. It is available in two versions with a heating output of 8.2 kW or 10.3 kW and uses R32 as the refrigerant. It says the heat pump can be paired with rooftop solar to maximize self-consumption.Heating specialist Ideal Heating has launched its first monobloc air-source heat pump. It says the new device was specially designed for residential applications in the UK climate. The Logic Air heat pump has a heating capacity of 8.2 kW or 10.3 kW, measures 1,095 mm x 518 mm x 1,008 mm, and weighs 110 kg. It is designed ...

