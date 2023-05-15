Anzeige
Montag, 15.05.2023
ECONOCOM: Treasury shares

Press release

REGULATED INFORMATION
15 May 2023

Treasury shares

As part of the treasury shares buybacks approved by the general meeting of shareholders on 30 November 2021, Econocom Group SE carried out, on 12/05/2023, a transaction to buyback the Econocom Group shares previously held by an indirect subsidiary, Econocom Digital Finance Limited (EDFL):

DateNegotiation methodTransactionsQuantitiesAverage
price
(€)		Minimum
price
(€)		Maximum
price
(€)
12/05/2023 Non Stock ExchangePurchase 6,782,703 3.0250 3.0250 3.0250
Total 6,782,703

On 15 May 2023, Econocom Group SE held 44,784,081 Econocom Group shares out of a total number of 222,929,980 securities issued, amounting to 20.09% of the firm's securities.

No indirect subsidiaries of Econocom Group SE hold Econocom Group shares anymore.

All press releases about the treasury shares buyback programme are published in the section 'Regulated Information - Treasury Shares Buyback' on the financial part of Econocom's website.

ABOUT ECONOCOM

Econocom is a digital general contractor (DGC). The group conceives, finances and facilitates the digital transformation of large firms and public organisations. It has 50 years' experience and is the only market player offering versatile expertise through a combination of project financing, equipment distribution and digital services. The group operates in 16 countries, with over 8,750 employees. It made €2,718m in revenue in 2022. Econocom is listed on Euronext in Brussels, on the BEL Mid and Family Business indexes.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter

Investor and shareholder relations contact:

benhjamin.pehau@econocom.com

Press relations contact:

info@capvalue.fr

Tel. +33 (0)1 80 81 50 01

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
