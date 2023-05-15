If approved, the proposed U.S. factory will be Enel's second solar manufacturing facility, as it previously announced the expansion of its 3Sun Gigafactory in Catania, Sicily. The U.S. factory will also be one of the few in the country manufacturing cells as well as modules.From pv magazine USA Last month Enel North America identified Oklahoma as the leading candidate for its new solar cell and module manufacturing facility, and that plan moved one step closer to fruition with a package voted on by the Oklahoma senate. In a meeting of the joint appropriations committee, a package received initial ...

