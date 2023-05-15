Press Release: KPN reports on progress of EUR 300m share buyback

KPN reports on progress of EUR 300m share buyback

KPN has repurchased 2,000,000 KPN ordinary shares in the period from 8 May to 12 May 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 3.31 per share for a total consideration of EUR 6.6m. These repurchases were made as part of the EUR 300m share buyback started on 16 February 2023 and are part of KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders.

The total number of ordinary shares repurchased to date is 75,991,831 for a total consideration of EUR 247.4m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

