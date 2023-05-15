Carbios selected as one of 10 companies representing French innovation at the "Choose France" international business summit organized by the Elysée Palace

Carbios' innovative technologies honored among the 22,000 start-ups of the French Tech ecosystem

Carbios joins the Coq Vert community launched by Bpifrance in partnership with ADEME1 and the Ministry of Ecological Transition

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005686/en/

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, and Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Officer, represent Carbios at the 6th Choose France Summit organized by the Elysée Palace (Photo: Carbios)

Carbios (Euronext Growth Paris: ALCRB), a pioneer in the development and industrialization of biological technologies to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles, has been selected among the 22,000 start-ups in the French Tech ecosystem to represent French innovation at the 6th "Choose France" Summit. "Choose France" is an international business summit dedicated to the attractiveness of France launched at the initiative of Emmanuel Macron, the President of the Republic. Only ten companies, including Carbios, have been chosen to exhibit their technologies at the Château de Versailles. On this occasion, Carbios announces that it has joined the Coq Vert community launched by Bpifrance in partnership with ADEME and the Ministry of Ecological Transition, to connect with other environmentally committed business leaders and advance its international deployment.

"With INRAE2, we chose to highlight Carbios at the Choose France summit as a symbol of French economic dynamism," comments Philippe Gassmann, Secretary General Choose France 2023 (French Treasury). " With its innovative "Made in France" biotechnologies that bring plastic into the circular economy, Carbios illustrates the wealth of innovation within the French cleantech ecosystem. I thank Carbios for its ambassadorship for this ecosystem to the 200 foreign guests attending the 6th Choose France Summit with the theme: Investing for a sustainable future."

Emmanuel Ladent, CEO, and Alain Marty, Chief Scientific Officer, representing Carbios at Choose France

"Carbios is honored to have been selected by the Elysée Palace for Choose France. This international summit provides an opportunity for meetings between the President of the Republic, members of the Government and the leaders of major foreign and French companies to discuss France's economic ambitions and attractiveness," commented Emmanuel Ladent, Chief Executive Officer of Carbios. "Carbios is in the midst of a major industrial rollout, with a first plant planned in the Grand Est region, and the international commercial deployment of our processes. We are very grateful for the French Government's support at this strategic time for the company."

The Coq Vert community

Launched by Bpifrance, in partnership with ADEME and the Ministry of Ecological Transition, this community brings together 2,000 members who are players in sustainable development and are convinced of the need to act for energy and ecological transition.

About Carbios:

Carbios is a biotech company developing and industrializing biological solutions to reinvent the life cycle of plastic and textiles. Inspired by nature, Carbios develops enzyme-based processes to break down plastic with a mission to avoid plastic and textile pollution, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy. Its two disruptive technologies for the biorecycling of PET and the biodegradation of PLA are reaching industrial and commercial scale. Its biorecycling demonstration plant has been operational since 2021 and a first-of-a-kind reference unit, in partnership with Indorama Ventures, is due to be commissioned in 2025. Carbios has received scientific recognition, notably with the cover of Nature, and is supported by prestigious brands in the cosmetics, Food Beverage and apparel industries to enhance their products' recyclability and circularity. Nestlé Waters, PepsiCo and Suntory Beverage Food Europe are members of a packaging consortium founded by Carbios and L'Oréal. On, Patagonia, PUMA, PVH Corp. and Salomon collaborate with Carbios in a textile consortium.

Visit www.carbios.com/en to find out more about biotechnology powering plastic and textile circularity.

Twitter: Carbios LinkedIn: Carbios Instagram: insidecarbios

Information on Carbios shares:

ISIN Code: FR0011648716

Ticker Code: Euronext Growth: ALCRB

LEI: 969500M2RCIWO4NO5F08

Carbios, founded in 2011 by Truffle Capital, is eligible for the PEA-PME, a government program allowing French residents investing in SMEs to benefit from income tax rebates.

Disclaimer on forward-looking statements and risk factors:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, not historical data, and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data stated will occur. These forward-looking statements are based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by Carbios. Carbios operates in a competitive and rapidly evolving environment. It is therefore not in a position to anticipate all risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of a risk or combination of risks could lead to results that differ significantly from those mentioned in any forward-looking statement. Carbios draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements are in no way a guarantee of its future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flows and the development of the sector in which Carbios operates may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. In addition, even if Carbios' financial position, results, cash flows and developments in the industry in which it operates are consistent with the forward-looking information contained in this document, such results or developments may not be a reliable indication of Carbios' future results or developments. Readers are advised to carefully consider the risk factors described in the Universal registration document filed with the French Market Authority ("AMF"), as well as in the half-year financial report available free of charge on the Company's website. Should all or any part of these risk factors materialize or others, in no case whatsoever will Carbios be liable to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release or for any related damages. This information is given only as of the date of this press release. Carbios makes no commitment to publish updates to this information or on the assumptions on which it is based, except in accordance with any legal or regulatory obligation applicable to it.

Translation is for information purposes only.

In case of discrepancy between the French and the English version of this press release, the French version shall prevail.

1 ADEME The French Agency for Ecological Transition

2 INRAE France's National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230515005686/en/

Contacts:

CARBIOS

Melissa Flauraud

Press Relations

melissa.flauraud@carbios.com

+33 (0)6 30 26 50 04

Benjamin Audebert

Investor Relations

contact@carbios.com

+33 (0)4 73 86 51 76

Press Relations (France)

Iconic

Marie-Virginie Klein

mvk@iconic-conseil.com

+33 (0)1 44 14 99 96

Press Relations (U.S.)

Rooney Partners

Kate L. Barrette

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 0561

Press Relations (DACH UK)

MC Services

Anne Hennecke

carbios@mc-services.eu

+49 (0)211 529 252 22