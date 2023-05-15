Abivax Announces its Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of June 5, 2023, and the Availability of the Preparatory Documents

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / May 15, 2023 / Abivax (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 - ABVX), a Phase 3 clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, informs its shareholders that its ordinary and extraordinary general meeting will be held on June 5, 2023, at 10:00 am (CEST), at the offices of Dechert (Paris) LLP, located at 22 rue Bayard in Paris (75008), France.

The Shareholders' Meeting documents and information and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders under the terms and conditions specified by current French regulations, and are available on the Company's website. All documents are exclusively available in French.

About Abivax (www.abivax.com)

Abivax is a Phase 3 clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on developing therapeutics that modulate the immune system to treat patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Abivax, founded by Truffle Capital, is listed on Euronext compartment B (ISIN: FR0012333284 - Mnémo: ABVX). Based in Paris and Montpellier, Abivax's lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. More information on the Company is available at www.abivax.com. Follow us on Twitter @ABIVAX_.

Contacts

Abivax

Communications

Regina Jehle

regina.jehle@abivax.com

+33 6 24 50 69 63

Investors

LifeSci Advisors

Ligia Vela-Reid

lvela-reid@lifesciadvisors.com

+44 7413 825310

Press Relations & Investors Europe

MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke

anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu

+49 211 529 252 22

Public Relations France

Actifin

Ghislaine Gasparetto

ggasparetto@actifin.fr

+33 6 21 10 49 24 Public Relations France

Primatice

Thomas Roborel de Climens

thomasdeclimens@primatice.com

+33 6 78 12 97 95 Public Relations USA

Rooney Partners LLC

Jeanene Timberlake

jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

+1 646 770 8858

DISCLAIMER

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates (including patient recruitment) with respect to certain of the Company's programs. Although Abivax' management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers pursuant to its legal obligations including its registration document (Document d'Enregistrement Universel). These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) which is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release is for information purposes only, and the information contained herein does not constitute either an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe securities of the Company in any jurisdiction, in particular in France. Similarly, it does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgement. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. The distribution of this document may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. Persons into whose possession this document comes are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions.

SOURCE: ABIVAX

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/754980/Abivax-Announces-its-Ordinary-and-Extraordinary-General-Meeting-of-June-5-2023-and-the-Availability-of-the-Preparatory-Documents