Clearwater, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 15, 2023) - Peace Advocacy Group, a Florida-based patient advocacy group, has launched a Peace Shop featuring apparel and accessories to help promote its mission of patient empowerment.

Founded in 2017 by Claudia Cometa, PharmD, the organization works to ensure that patients get timely access to necessary treatments while being able to make informed decisions about their care. Peace Advocacy Group is a source of accessibility, clarity and peace in a healthcare system that often results in stress, fear and confusion. The products in the Peace Shop are designed to bring awareness to these issues and to help spread positivity, peace, and patient empowerment.

"Our mission is to focus on creating a culture of patient-centered care," said Cometa. "We want our patients to feel empowered while they navigate the healthcare system, and our apparel and accessories allow them to show that they are proud of their journey and the support system they've created along the way."

The Peace Shop offers a variety of products, including t-shirts, mugs, hoodies, tote bags, notebooks, and more. The products bear artwork and inspirational one-word catchphrases like "Strong," "Peace," "Grateful," and "Hope".

The products are comfortable and stylish, allowing customers to express their commitment to peace and well-being.

"Every purchase from the Peace Shop helps us in our mission to bring peace to our clients' healthcare journey. We hope that by offering these products, we can make it easier for conscientious consumers to have a voice in their medical care," said Cometa.

To learn more about Peace Advocacy Group and its Peace Shop, visit their website at https://www.peaceadvocacygroup.com

Press Contact:

Donna Oesterreicher

info@peaceadvocacygroup.com

352-706-5388

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/166161